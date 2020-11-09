Cold Plates Market Forecast Revised in a New FMI Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2030

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- A recent market study published by FMI on the Cold Plates market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.



Cold Plates Market: Segmentation



Product Type



Stir Welded Cold Plate

Press locked Cold Plate

Vacuum Brazed Cold Plate

Rolled Tube Cold Plate

Exposed Tube Cold Plate

Vortex Cold Plate

Die cast Cold Plate

Other Customized



Application



High Powered Electronics

Wind Turbines

Medical Equipment

IGBT Modules

Motor Devices

Lasers

Automotive Components

Military Equipment

Laboratory Plates



Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Report Chapters



Chapter 01 – Executive Summary



The report initiates with the executive summary of the Cold Plates market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the Cold Plates market.



Chapter 02 – Market Overview



In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Cold Plates market, which will help them understand the basic information about the Cold Plates market. Along with this, comprehensive information about Cold Plates is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Cold Plates market report.



Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends



This chapter gives insights into key market trends on both supply and demand side of the market.



Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors



This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants



Chapter 05 – Global Cold Plates Market Demand Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast, 2020 – 2030



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Cold Plates market for the forecast period of 2020-2030 in terms of volume ('000 Units). This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Cold Plates market, along with projections for forecast period.



Chapter 06 – Pricing Analysis



This section details the pricing analysis of the Cold Plates market by region on the basis of product type.



Chapter 07 – Global Cold Plates Market Demand (in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast, 2020 – 2030



This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Cold Plates market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Cold Plates market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).



Chapter 08 – Market Background



This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Cold Plates market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the Cold Plates market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 09 – Global Cold Plates Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Product Type



This chapter provides details about the Cold Plates market on the basis of Product Type and has been classified into 8 Segments namely, Stir Weld-Cold Plates, Press Locked-Cold Plates, Vacuum Brazed-Cold Plates, Rolled Tube Cold Plates, Exposed Tube Cold Plates, Vortex Cold Plates, Die cast Cold Plates and other customized Cold Plates. In this chapter, readers can understand the BPS, Y-O-Y growth trend and market attractiveness analysis based as well.



Chapter 10 – Global Cold Plates Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application



This chapter provides details about the Cold Plates market on the basis of myriad Applications across range of industries. These include High Powered Electronics, Wind Turbines, Medical Equipment, IGBT Modules, Motor Devices, Lasers, Automotive Components, Military Equipment and Laboratory specific plates. In this chapter, readers can understand the BPS, Y-O-Y growth trend and market attractiveness analysis based as well.



Chapter 11 – Global Cold Plates Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region



This chapter explains how the Cold Plates market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Chapter 12 – North America Cold Plates Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Cold Plates market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S., and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the segments consiered.



Chapter 13 – Latin America Cold Plates Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the Cold Plates market based on its end users in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 14 – Europe Cold Plates Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the Cold Plates market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 – East Asia Cold Plates Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Cold Plates market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Cold Plates Market in East Asia.



Chapter 16 – South Asia & Pacific Cold Plates Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the Cold Plates market in Asia Pacific by focusing on India, ASEAN, Oceania and the Rest of SEAP. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Cold Plates market in South Asia & Pacific.



Chapter 17 – MEA Cold Plates Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides information about how the Cold Plates market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, and Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.



Chapter 18 – Key & Emerging Countries Cold Plates Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides information about how the Cold Plates market will grow in key emerging countries in the geographies considered, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.



Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Cold Plates market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.



Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Cold Plates market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are AMS Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corporation, BOYD Corporation, Dana Limited, Sanhua, Stulz GmbH, Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., Telerex, Sakura, Wieland Microcool, etc.



Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Cold Plates market report.



Chapter 22 – Research Methodology



This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Cold Plates market.