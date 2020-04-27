Cold Room Builders in Nigeriaby Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company Aorc

Lagos, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company AORC is the leading cold room manufacturer in Nigeria, offering diverse range of cold rooms, freezer rooms and blast freezers for commercial use. We have supplied and we shall continue to supply our customers nationwide.



A cold room can be described as a confined space or room where very low temperature is maintained constantly. This distinct type of room is able to maintain its temperature with the help of precision instruments and other similar devices.



Types of Cold room & Freezer rooms: - Temperature ranging from -40 C to + 15 C for Applications including:-



1. Freezer Room for Frozen Food packages (Food Storage and Warehousing, Processing applications)

2. Refrigerated fruits

3. Frozen fish, meat, sea food

4. Fresh Fish

5. Fresh fruits and vegetables

6. Dairy Products – Milk, Ice Cream, yoghurt, cheese, butter and other dairy products

7. Eggs

8. Wine, Beer, Soft Drinks

9. Mortuary Freezer Room

10. Meat Defrost room

11. Industrial Freezer room for Vaccines, Blood Bank

12. Pharmacies, Bio medical companies, Hospitals

13. Hotel, Super markets

14. Banana Ripening Plant

15. Refrigerated Containers



A cold room is an important equipmentdesigned to store various items for preservation purpose at lower temperatures.



There are wide range of benefits to own cold rooms designed by Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company AORC.



The functionality:All cold rooms designed by us are temperature adjustable, they can be used for different functions by adjusting the temperature to change from a drying room to help control the moisture content of the products being stored. Our Coldrooms will help protect your products from extreme high temperature and weather changes that usually occur outsidethe unit.



Customisable sizes:Our skills in cold room refrigeration technology has developed to the point where diverse sizes and types are available for your particular need. These custom cold room units can be fitted with the appropriate refrigerant system to meet your particular needs.



Saving cost:Because items are not stored adequatelythey might result to spoilage. Our Cold room refrigeration systems will help you save money by keeping the spoils to a minimum. A cold room can keep fruits and vegetables at the correct temperature while controlling the moisture level to help extend the life of the fresh produce longer until it can be used. This will help to minimise waste and save money.



What are cold room and blast freezers for?



Although there are other industries that make use of cold rooms, the food industry is the first on the list of sectors in need of these special facilities. These cold storage facilities are commonly built to store perishable goods for a period of time.



Due to the increasing demand in food supply, the production of perishable goods such as fruit and vegetables continues to rise. In order to preserve these types of goods, they need to be placed in cold storage facilities to make sure that they do not spoil.



Cold rooms are very important because they help to prolong the shelf life of fresh goods. They are also effective in reducing the amount of waste and in lengthening the timeframe for marketing these foods.



Who We Are



Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company (AORC) is an air-conditioning and refrigeration engineering company, registered in the year 1990.



We have expanded remarkably since our humble start. We have grown into a very competitive company in the cooling, HVAC and refrigeration industry.



About theFounder

Engineer JeremiahAkporuere Oyegwa is known as the founder of Akpo Oyegwa Refrigeration Company. He has over 35 years of experience in the field of refrigeration and air-conditioning.Engineer JeremiahOyegwa was a formerair- conditioning technician staff at the United States. Department of State. He has developed practical experience to tackle and find solutions to challenging projects. Eloho Oyegwa is also known as the co-founder of the company.



Official Website: https://www.nigeriacontractor.com/

Cold-room request link: https://www.nigeriacontractor.com/cold-room-prices-in-nigeria/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hvac_nigeria/