Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The Global Cold Storage Construction Market study includes a profound analysis of this business sphere focusing on the overall remuneration over the projected period, as well as scrutinizing every single industry segment at length. It is further inclusive of significant information related to the industry size and the current market scenario. The report presents an overview of the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market, which clearly define its position on a global level.



Increasing initiatives of governments to increase adoption of cold storage facilities to reduce food loss and wastage has been driving demand for and deployment of cold storage construction and services. The increasing need for proper handling and storage of food products and minimize risks of cross-contamination has been boosting demand for additional ad larger cold storage facilities.



Key Highlights of Report



In June 2020, Lineage Logistics, which is an innovative and well-established provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions provider, announced completion of acquisition of Emergent Cold. The acquisition is expected to help the company in providing more advanced and innovative logistics services globally.

The perishable food segment accounted for largest market share of 36.0% in 2019. Rising disposable income of consumers in developing economies has been resulting in increasing demand for perishable food products.

Production stores segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The increased need for protection of food products and raw materials against spoilage and contamination during various production processes has been driving demand for production stores.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global cold storage construction market as compared to other regional markets in 2019. Growth of major online grocery platforms such as Suning.com and JD.com in China, and Big Basket in India has been driving increasing need for construction and deployment of larger and additional cold storage systems and facilities.

Key players in the market include AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics, Swire Group, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., VersaCold Logistics Services, Tippmann Construction / Interstate Warehousing, Inc. (a Tippmann Group Company) and Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V.



Cold Storage Construction Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global cold storage construction market on the basis of application, storage type, cold storage warehouse type, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Biopharmaceutical products

Perishable food (Fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, dairy products)

Processed food

Chemicals

Flowers & plants



Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Bulk stores

Production stores

Ports

Others



Cold Storage warehouse type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Refrigerated containers

Blast freezers and chillers

Cold rooms

Pharmaceutical cold storage warehouse



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Cold Storage Construction Market:



The comprehensive global Cold Storage Construction market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cold Storage Construction Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cold Storage Construction Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of online grocery sales

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for cold storage warehouses

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High capital investment required for the construction of cold storage facilities

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cold Storage Construction Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Biopharmaceutical products

5.1.2. Perishable food (Fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, dairy products)

5.1.3. Processed food

5.1.4. Chemicals

5.1.5. Flowers & plants

5.1.6. Others



CONTINUED..!!



