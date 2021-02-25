Increasing initiatives by government to promote adoption of cold storage facilities in order to reduce food wastage is among other major factors driving global cold storage construction market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Cold Storage Construction Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Cold Storage Construction business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
High revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rising demand for processed and perishable food products. Increasing initiatives of governments to increase adoption of cold storage facilities to reduce food loss and wastage has been driving demand for and deployment of cold storage construction and services.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Lineage Logistics, Swire Group, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., VersaCold Logistics Services, Tippmann Construction / Interstate Warehousing, Inc. (a Tippmann Group Company) and Frialsa Frigorificos S.A. De C.V.
Emergen Research has segmented the global cold storage construction market on the basis of application, storage type, cold storage warehouse type, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Biopharmaceutical products
Perishable food (Fruits & vegetables, meat & seafood, dairy products)
Processed food
Chemicals
Flowers & plants
Storage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Bulk stores
Production stores
Ports
Others
Cold Storage warehouse type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Refrigerated containers
Blast freezers and chillers
Cold rooms
Pharmaceutical cold storage warehouse
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Cold Storage Construction Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Cold Storage Construction market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
