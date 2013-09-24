Coldwell Banker Action Announces That Paul Knoblock Was Elected to the Board of Realtors

Wausau, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Coldwell Banker Action, a real estate agency that specializes in homes for sale in Wausau WI, is celebrating the election of sales associate Paul Knoblock to the board of directors for the Central Wisconsin Board of Realtors and Central Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. Knoblock, who was elected on August 15, 2013, has been an associate with Coldwell Banker for more than 15 years.



“We are very proud of Paul for his election and the hard work all of our agents,” said Coldwell Banker broker Rob Rybarczyk.



“Having agents from our office on the board has good value simply because it creates a bit of insight as to what the Board of Realtors is working on and a glimpse of what we may need to prepare for in the future.”



The Central Wisconsin Board of Realtors will hold an installment banquet on September 12, 2013 to officially welcome Knoblock to the board. Terms on the board of directors last for 3 years.



Kevin Walhof, another sales associate for Coldwell Banker Action, an office that specializes in Weston houses for sale, is currently serving of the board of directors. His term will continue through 2014.



Coldwell Banker Action is located at 928 Grand Ave. in Schofield, and can be reached at 715-359-0521. The Weston real estate office has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker (R) System for 17 years.



About Coldwell Banker Action

Coldwell Banker Action is the largest real estate office in Marathon County with the most listings and the most homes sold. More people entrust their real estate transactions to them than anyone else. Coldwell Banker Action Realty houses the only office that operates a licensed and accredited real estate school in the region. Coldwell Banker Action offers more programs and services to sellers and home buyers than any other firm. For more information, please visit http://www.coldwellbankeraction.com/



Media Contact:

Tim Oleson

715-359-0521 Ext. 184