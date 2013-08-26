Coldwell Banker Action Honors Top Associates for July

Schofield, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Coldwell Banker Action is honoring its top sales and Circle of Success associates for the month of July.



Salesperson of the month goes to Joan Mathies and sales team of the month goes to The Prey Group, consisting of Yvonne Prey, Jim Prey, Ali Tonkin, and Mallory Sierk. Mathies and The Prey Group earned the highest numbers in the company for the month.



The Circle of Success associates are Jayne Alwin, Tammy Waraksa, Carla Baumgardt, Rob Rybarczyk, Joan Mathies, Steve LaCerte, Gizo Ujarmeli, Elena Naschke, Yvonne Prey, Jim Prey, Lana Mohs, Barbara Frasch, Laurie Albee, Char Barr, Kevin Walhof, Sharon Woller, Gail Abegglen, Judy Knuth, Gary Zastrow, Joy Knoedler, Nancy Bartosch, Al Wirth, Tracy Kurszewski, Deb Hale, Bitsy Hoffman, Nancy Passini, Bob & Gloria Rybarczyk, Mallory Sierk, Drew Baldauf, Connie Budleski, Daryl Keily, Joleta Wesbrock, and Joe Gore.



"This award is based on a combination of top sales, high professional standards and outstanding service to clients during the month," explained Rob Rybarczyk, broker/owner at Coldwell Banker Action. “We are very proud of all of our associates and appreciate everything that each one contributes to our community and Coldwell Banker family.”



Circle of Success associate Lana Mohs attributes her success to "having a hard work ethic and staying current in the market, as well as being sure to follow up with potential, current and past customers. Having solid customer service goes a long way to getting more referrals from friends and family.”



About Coldwell Banker Action

Coldwell Banker Action, located at 928 Grand Ave in Schofield, can be reached at (715) 359-0521. Coldwell Banker Action has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker(R) System for 17 years.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Tim Oleson

(715) 359-0521 Ext. 184