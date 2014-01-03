Coldwell Banker Mid-America Group Launches Mobile Search Site for Des Moines Houses for Sale

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The world has gone mobile and so has real estate experts’ Coldwell Banker Mid-America, Realtors with their latest real estate search tool that literally travels in a homebuyer’s pocket. Their recent launch of their mobile site CBDSM.com places thousands of Des Moines houses for sale listings in the palm of the hand.



The Iowa real estate company thinks searching for Homes for sale in Iowa should be as much fun as owning one. Their recent addition to their home search tools takes advantage of the convenience of mobile devices convenient accessibility. The CBDSM.com site features all listings from the Des Moines area as well as current open houses. Home buyers as well as realtors in Des Moines will have quick access to an easy property search, and other agent links.



The easy property search allows mobile site users to search for homes by entering a street address, MLS number or search criteria such as price, beds, baths, city, etc. Once a home is found, buyers and realtors can click and view the property detail page with options to view photos, request information or view map or street view.



In addition, while out touring neighborhoods or hunting for housing in Des Moines, an Android or IPhone can be used to find properties nearby by activating a mobile GPS search to find homes based on current location by clicking on “Find Properties Nearby.” Or the Mobil website can search for the closest homes for sale that match certain criteria by clicking on “Nearby.” Another feature of the mobile website http://cbdsm.com/mobile/ allows users to input their phone number on the web page to receive texts with the link to the mobile website.



Over 195 real estate agents affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Mid-America Group, Realtor will have personal mobile website featuring all the same mobile technology. That adds up to a lot of homes with details on their features and prices tucked easily into a pocket or a purse.



About Coldwell Banker Mid-America Group, Realtors

Coldwell Banker Mid-America Group, Realtors is an Iowa based member of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Corporation, an affiliate of Coldwell Banker. The award winning real estate company has five full service offices and 195 sales associates serving the Des Moines, Iowa metro area. For more information, visit http://www.cbdsm.com/