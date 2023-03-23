Cole Brothers Woes Grow as Franchise Law Allegations Arise

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2023 -- iFratelli Pizza, a popular pizza franchise owned by the Cole brothers, is suspected to be under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for possible violations of franchise law.



Allegations of an FTC investigation comes after several complaints were filed against iFratelli Pizza by former franchisees who claim that the company failed to provide adequate support and training, made false and misleading statements about the franchise opportunity, and engaged in other unethical business practices.



The allegations against iFratelli Pizza have raised concerns among franchisees and prospective franchisees, who are calling for greater transparency and accountability from the company.



"We invested a significant amount of money and time in our iFratelli Pizza franchise, and we feel that the company did not live up to its promises," said a former franchisee. "We hope that the investigation will result in greater protections for franchisees and greater accountability for franchisors."



If an FTC investigation is ongoing, the outcome is uncertain at best. If iFratelli Pizza is found to have violated franchise law, the company could face fines, penalties, and other sanctions.



All of this comes while Mike, David, George and Darrell Cole are being sued for multiple other actions including a pending class action lawsuit for making illegal, predatory payday loans to employees.