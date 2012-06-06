Cole Watts Joins TheeDesign Studio

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- TheeDesign Studio is excited to announce the hire of Cole Watts as its Internet Marketing Specialist. He will be helping companies climb up to the top of search results and get that number one ranking that they desperately seek.



TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, search engine optimization (SEO), and internet marketing agency in Raleigh, NC. Their services also include professional video production, social networking site development, social media strategy and online reputation management.



“I joined TheeDesign Studio because they actually know what they are talking about. A lot of companies here in Raleigh claim to be experts in social media, website design, and search engine optimization, but only a few actually get the job done,” said Cole. “I’m happy to join this awesome team.”



Cole was interested in marketing ever since he was in high school, but when he discovered the internet he knew a career in online marketing was the job for him. Prior to joining TheeDesign team, Cole worked at a highly competitive E-commerce company where he helped manage their SEO and social media efforts.



“Cole knows his stuff. His knowledge of SEO and how to grow a website are skills that are really valuable to our team,” said TheeDesign Studio owner Richard Horvath. “I’m looking forward to working with him and helping our client’s climb to the top of SERPS [search engine results pages].”



About TheeDesign Studio

Established in 2004, TheeDesign Studio is a full-service web design, development, SEO and internet marketing company headquartered in Raleigh, NC. Their team specializes in creating business-class websites that incorporate content management, search engine optimization, internet marketing, ecommerce and cutting-edge programming. They take great pride in doing all work in-house and providing clients with world class customer support. For more information, please call (919) 341-8901 or visit www.TheeDesign.com.