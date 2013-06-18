Coleman County Texas Based Oil and Gas Mineral Rights Purchasing Company 'Phoenix Petroleum Partners' was Voted a Top 5 Resource for Sellers in Jackson County and Land Owners Alike

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Lucrative Unconventional Resources: Phoenix Petroleum Partners (PP&P) is pleased to be a part of the launch of the Utica Shale whirlwind in Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison and Jefferson counties in eastern Ohio. Working with longtime Ohio natives and geologists, PP&P has been acquired top assets for sale in very desirable locations and has concluded numerous transactions year to date. This robust area of new production has over 179 wells drilled by Chesapeake alone with numerous other operators rushing to get a foothold in an area expected to support over 13,000 wells.



Vision Statement

Phoenix Petroleum Partners is:



-The Nation’s leader in the acquisition and disposition of Oil and Gas Mineral Rights.

-A company governed by integrity and known for our premium ethics.

-Our customers’ preferred partner and trusted ally.

-An extraordinary place in which to work.

-A champion for our clients, employees and the communities where we work.



PP&P buys and sells Oil and Gas Mineral Rights and Royalties throughout Oklahoma. We have closed thousands of transactions and specialize in working with individuals just like you. We also work with landmen, geologists, institutions, trusts and estates. We are able to quickly evaluate your asset and discretely find the optimum buyer for you. Ownership of mineral rights (more properly "mineral interest") is an estate in real property. Technically it is known as a mineral estate, although often referred to as mineral rights. It is the right of the owner to exploit, mine, and/or produce any or all of the minerals lying below the surface of the property. The mineral estate of the land includes all organic and inorganic substances that form a part of the soil. Exceptions would be sand, gravel, limestone, subsurface water, etc. which are normally considered part of the surface estate. To experience the best ethics and service in the Mineral and Royalty business, call us at (972) 248-0593.



To bring oil and gas reserves to market, minerals are leased by oil companies through a legally binding contract known as a lease. This arrangement between individual mineral owners and oil companies began prior to 1900 and still thrives today. Before exploration can begin, the mineral owner (lessor) and the oil company (lessee) must agree to certain terms regarding the rights, privileges and obligations of the respective parties during the exploration and possible production stages.



The owner of a mineral interest may separately convey any or all of the above-listed interests. Minerals may be possessed as a life estate, which does not permit a person to sell them, but merely that they own the minerals so long as they live. After this, the rights revert to a pre-designated entity, such as a specific organization or person. It is possible for mineral right owners to sever and sell oil and gas royalties, while keeping the other mineral rights. In such case, if the oil lease expires, the royalty owner has nothing and the mineral owner still owns the minerals. The status of the land is fixed by law, and is distinguished as being either a freehold estate or a non-freehold estate. Freehold means ownership in perpetuity. Non-freehold implies that the owner holds the rights for a specific time period, after which the holder no longer holds the rights.



When it comes to property rights, the United States is special. As an individual, Americans are guaranteed the right to own the minerals beneath the land. No other country allows its citizens to own the minerals beneath the land. A legally binding mineral title opinion is typically the only document that substantiates mineral ownership. In the 18th and 19th century, when land was originally deeded to individuals, the mineral estate naturally came with the land, and as long as it hasn't been severed (meaning the land and minerals remain together), stays with the land.



Brent Bawden, CEO: During his formative years, BRENT LEON BAWDEN, worked for his entrepreneurial father in the mineral rich Intermountain West. As a young man, he learned the value of hard work as an on-site hand in the Mineral Industry. Brent truly has experienced the Oil and Gas Industry from the ground up. After college, he progressed in acquiring managerial skills, experience in venture capitalism, sales and negotiation techniques in addition to land development and entrepreneurism.



As an entrepreneur, Brent has had the privilege of working with and for Fortune 100 companies throughout the United States. He also takes great pride in his ability to connect on a very personal level with the individual, or “Mom and Pop” businesses. He has personally helped develop and tutor small businesses and individuals for success throughout his long career as an entrepreneur, business coach and certified financial planner. Ethics, integrity and service to community have been his constant guideposts and have enabled him to maintain dynamic, long term relationships that continue to benefit his customers and clients.



In 2010, thirty years after his initial foray into the Oil and Gas Industry, Brent joined with other long time Mineral and Royalty experts to establish and helm PP & P. PP & P focused on becoming the nation’s leader in the acquisition and disposition of Oil and Gas Mineral Rights. PP & P’s growth has been phenomenal under Brent’s leadership as Managing Partner and President. Having closed over 2500 transactions since inception, Brent has become his customers preferred partner and trusted ally in all things related to the Oil and Gas Mineral Industry. Brent’s leadership and energy have created a company governed by integrity, known for its premium ethics and ignited by his enthusiastic approach personal service.



