Colin Coley Ltd Showcases Need for Tree Services in the Country

Tonbridge, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Trees, although beautiful, influence and damage structures in a variety of ways. Property owners need to understand root growth and rootball displacement and how either may affect structures on a property. "A responsible property owner cannot discount the importance of regular tree inspections, inspections done by a trained tree surgeon," Colin Coley (www.colincoleyltd.co.uk) declares.



Tree roots grow as the tree grows. As they do so, they exert forces on anything in their path, such as structures. Although the amount of force placed on the structure rarely does damage, unless the building is very small, property owners must still be aware of the dangers. Drains, hard surfacing and small walls are more at risk.



The exception to this is large tree roots which, when directly touching a structure, may damage the structure when trunk movements directly transmit through the roots. In most cases, this only occurs when the trunk diameter is greater than 50cm, if the tree has reached a height where it is capable for swaying significantly in the wind and if the tree is very close to the structure, within one to two metres.



"Property owners don't need to live in fear of the home being significantly damaged by a tree, except in certain situations. Colin Coley Ltd. (www.colincoleyltd.co.uk) examines all trees on the property to determine areas at risk," Mr. Coley continues. As with root damage, rootball displacement rarely damages a structure unless the tree is located within close proximity to the structure. Home owners need to be concerned about the health of the trees on their property for other reasons also.



According to the courts, a property owner remains responsible for those on his or her land and assumes potential liability under civil law for both the health and safety of visitors. Under civil law, the property owner must take reasonable care to maintain trees on the property to prevent injury to a person or property. "He or she must undertake an inspection to ensure trees are maintained to a standard that reduces or eliminates the risk of injury to others. As the courts do not lay out what is considered a proper inspection, it is better to call in a professional to ensure the proper steps are taken during this inspection. Call today to have trees on your property inspected and ensure you are covered from civil liability," Mr. Coley states.



About Colin Coley Ltd

Colin Coley Ltd remains a local family owned and operated business committed to providing friendly, professional and efficient service to commercial and residential customers. Well equipped and experienced professionals handle all tree surgery services, ranging from crown reduction and thinning to tree removal and stump grinding. Property owners in need of hedge reductions or regular hedge cutting need look no further than Colin Coley Ltd as approximately 70% of the hedge cutting business comes from repeat customers every year. A fencing contractor team helps those in need of domestic, agricultural or commercial fencing with many types offered, including chain link, palisade and natural willow hurdles. All advice and estimates are provided free of charge.