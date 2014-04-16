Colkett Painting Announces Faux Painting Services This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- As many homeowners begin their spring cleaning projects, they notice walls, floors, and other areas of the house are becoming worn, chipped, and tattered. To add a sense of attractiveness and appeal to the home, decorative painting can be completed on many areas within the house or office. Decorative painting is detail oriented and provides a beautiful finish. When interested in transforming the look of a room in the home or the office, Colkett Painting is announcing their services for faux painting finishes this spring. As a kind of decorative painting, faux finishes provide the illusion that a wall or ceiling features various designs and decorations.



With years of experience in decorative painting, the professionals from Colkett Painting are able to effectively make the walls, floors, ceilings, or even cabinets appear as if they are made of various materials. Faux is French for fake, and the painters take pride in their ability to transform a wall or floor to marble, stone, or wood. When needing faux marbling in Philadelphia, Colkett Painting uses a number of plasters and textures to customize the look of a client’s home or office. They will consult with their clients to get a grasp of the project that is envisioned, and an estimate will be provided. Once a price is agreed upon, the painters will use their talent to make the finish come to life.



For customer convenience, there are a number of pictures on the website of previous faux finishes to get an idea of the way a project will turn out. If interested, the professionals can perform faux painting on the ceilings, while their exceptional wall murals in Philadelphia are painted below. Faux finishes are an affordable way to add color and substance to a bland area of the room. With the variety of combinations and abilities of the professionals, a customized finish will complete the look of the property. To hear more about their painting services, or to schedule an appointment, please visit the website today.



About Colkett Painting

Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting prides themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



To learn more visit http://www.interiorpaintingbuckscounty.com.