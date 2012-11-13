Colkett Painting Announces New Realistic Marbling Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- When it comes to the decor in one’s home, marble finishes can be a great piece of art and with Colkett Painting’s new and realistic marbling services, homeowners can indulge in their beauty. The rich and sophisticated look of marble can be applied to numerous surfaces whether it is columns or wall murals in Philadelphia homes. This technique can create a massive impact on a room’s finishes with this imitated marble look.



For those who are looking for mural painters in NJ and interested in creating a one of a kind look can contact Colkett Painting’s trained marblers. The artistic technique cannot be created by just anyone, however, with years of experience, Colkett’s artists are able to create the most natural looking stone for anyone’s home or business. They use the most extensive techniques when it comes to marbling a mural for a wall in Philadelphia. Through many layers of painted glazes, which are done very meticulously; give it the most depth and beauty.



There can be many different types of marbling; it all depends on the surface that is being refinished. The professionals at Colkett Painting can provide mural painting in Philadelphia for any size walls, whether it is for businesses, public buildings, or homes. When one thinks of marble, elaborate cathedrals, museums, and large estates may come to mind giving it that European vibe one may be looking to achieve.



About Colkett Painting

Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting prides themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



