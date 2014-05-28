Colkett Painting Earns American Painting Contractor TOP JOB Award as Northeast Residential Winner

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- In the April 2014 issue of American Painting Contractors (APC), the publication awarded distinguished painters in each region of the country with TOP JOB honors. For his superior attention to detail in his projects, and commitment to excellence in the painting industry, Mike Colkett of Colkett Painting is honored to announce he has been recognized with the Northeast Residential TOP JOB award. Specializing in marbling and wall murals in Philadelphia, the company doesn’t rush any job, making sure every facet of the design puts their creativity on display.



Editor of APC, Emily Howard, explained the goal of the award. “We are always thrilled to see all of the excellent work going on in the painting industry. TOP JOB allows us fulfill our mission to recognize and honor excellent craftsmen and business owners.”



The painters are experienced and well versed in all things decorative painting, and can make their clients visions come to life. Whether looking for a mural on the ceiling or wall, Colkett Painting services both residential and commercial clients. From murals to graining, gilding, and marbling in Philadelphia, clients will be blown away by the quality and artistic ability of the painters.



Upon learning that his company won the TOP JOB Award, Michael Colkett, owner of Colkett Painting said, "My favorite parts of this work were the murals in the conservatory and the ornament design and installation for the foyer walls and ceiling. The ceiling mural sky used ‘Golden Hour’ coloring like Maxwell Parrish and bringing the outdoors in really worked. However, gilding, marbling and Venetian plastering the dining room was very rewarding. Thank you APC for the recognition and the informative magazine!"



As a result of the recognition, his elegantly finished project that took four full months to complete is featured in a full page article in the April 2014 issue, seen on page 43. To browse their gallery of completed projects, or to get in touch with the company, visit their website today.



About Colkett Painting

Colkett Painting, located in Upper Bucks County (Sellersville), Pa., has been in business since 1985, specializing in murals and all facets of decorative painting. Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting prides themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



To learn more, visit http://www.interiorpaintingbuckscounty.com.