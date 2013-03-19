Colkett Painting Is Now Displaying Their Current Artistic Project on Their Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The artists at Colkett Painting are currently working on a new project of a wood table that will have a faux Breche Violet marble top. The wooden legs of this new project will be rubbed down with an antiqued base to give it a rustic, vintage yet clean look. The artists at Colkett Painting are excited for the finished product of this new design. The vibe that they are going for is a more authentic look for the marble table, which is why the edges and legs have been fully cleaned and primed.



When it comes to faux marbling, the creative artists at Colkett have the ability to come up with the most unique, one of a kind designs that will be sure to have business or homeowners proud of their custom piece. They were trying to start with the smoothest surface possible that will exude that of real marble, even to its cold touch. With the most advanced marbling techniques, the artists understand how important it is to start with a clean and smooth surface for a perfect or not so perfect finish.



They decided to go with a chocolate finish for the base and legs that will provide a nice rich feel to the table. Colkett Painting began with warm undertones that will cohesively go along with the dark stained base. The process of layering the espresso and warm colors will allow the artists to build how dark or light they want the end result to be. One will be able to see their various marbling projects that Colkett Painting has designed and look at the step-by-step process of the technique that is used. The amount of layers varies from every single project, but this one contained five different layers. The finished product was then delivered to a satisfied homeowner who was looking for a marble dining room table for their home. For those interested in other artistry, they can contact Colkett Painting for wall paintings in Philadelphia.



About Colkett Painting

Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting prides themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



