Colkett Painting Now Offering Finishes for Cabinetry

There are several different finishes that can be applied to cabinets to dramatically change their appearance. Taking out old cabinets and replacing them with new ones can be an expensive renovation. It leaves a house messy and out of order while the new cabinets are being installed. Before making the commitment to replace the old cabinets, consider painting them. A simple paint job can drastically change the appearance of cabinets and update the appearance of the entire kitchen. For example, painting them black can give a kitchen a more modern feel, while painting them white can give a kitchen a beach themed or country appearance.



Painting them a solid color will do wonders for the overall look; however, a step further can be taken by applying a faux finish. There are several different types of faux finishes including overglazing, tea staining, or wax resist. These are all affordable options, which can add elegance to the current cabinets. Overglaze refers to applying a color or a glaze over an existing glaze. Tea Staining is a green alternative to painting. Tea staining will add a warm glow to existing paints and give cabinets an earth-toned appearance. The wax resist technique uses wax to give cabinets a distressed look. Wax is applied wherever the old paint color is to remain. When the cabinets are painted, it will not cover the wax and when the wax is removed, the original paint color will remain. This gives cabinets a distressed look, which is very appealing to the décor in many homes.



