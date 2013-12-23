Colkett Painting Now Offering Gift Cards for the Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Colkett Painting is pleased to announce that they are now offering gift cards for all specialty painting services for the holidays. A gift of a beautiful mural in a child’s bedroom is something they will cherish for years to come.



Colkett Painting’s specialty painting services can be a unique and special gift for the person that has everything and is difficult to shop for. Imagine giving the gift of a mural in any room in the home. For example, a child’s bedroom, a living room, dining room, kitchen, or finished basement can be beautifully adorned with a custom mural chosen by the homeowners. A mural can completely transform any room in a home and increase the overall value of as well.



A gift card can also be used for applying a specialty finish to a fireplace mantel, front door, cabinetry, table, or any other surface that would benefit from a faux finish. It can also be used for painting borders around a room or a specialty finish on the ceiling of a room. The possibilities are endless and a gift card will allow the recipient to custom design their own gift. It’s truly a one of a kind gift that can be enjoyed for years and years. A child’s room can be transformed from an ordinary room, to an imaginary space that will create many years of memories, stories, and imaginary play. A jungle can be painted in a boy’s room or a fairyland in a girl’s room. In a dining room or kitchen, a landscape would create the perfect backdrop for any décor.



Call Colkett Painting today to speak to a specialist about the gift card for the holiday season. The recipient will surly enjoy this unique and beautiful gift and will last longer and create many more memories than a traditional gift.



About Colkett Painting

Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting prides themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



To learn more visit http://www.interiorpaintingbuckscounty.com.