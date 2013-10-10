Colkett Painting Now Offering in-Home Mural Painting Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Colkett Painting, one of the leading faux painting contractors in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now offering in-home mural painting services. A custom mural painted by Colkett Painting is the perfect addition to any room in the house.



A mural is the perfect accessory to any room. Murals are nice in a kitchen, living room, bathroom, bedroom, or any other room that would benefit from a custom painting on the wall. Murals are beautiful in both small rooms and large rooms alike. In a large room with a lot of wall space, a wall mural can really make a statement. Imagine walking into a large living room with a beautiful mural of Tuscan rolling hills. Small rooms can also benefit greatly from a wall mural. Hanging pictures may make a small room feel cluttered, but a mural can add an element of beauty and interest to an otherwise small and uninteresting room.



Colkett Painting has painted everything from walls to ceilings and can paint anything upon request. Murals can be painted above a fireplace mantle, around the border of a room, or on a door. A children’s room can also benefit from a mural. Painting the child’s favorite theme on the wall will make the room exciting for a child of any age and promote creativity and imaginative play. Painting a sport themed mural for an older child would make their room feel personal and very special. Colkett Painting has painted sports themed murals such as baseball, football, soccer, and even snow boarding.



Contact the mural painters in Philadelphia today for a quote on a mural painting. It will make a grand statement in any room and can be completely personalized down to the very last detail.



About Colkett Painting

Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting prides themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



To learn more visit http://www.interiorpaintingbuckscounty.com.