Colkett Painting Now Offering Mural Painting Services for Clients This July

A mural is when the artist paints directly on the wall or ceiling to create a large and permanent piece of artwork. Murals can be painted in any room in a house, including a living room, kitchen, bedroom, or even a bathroom. Murals make a great addition to a kid’s bedroom. The artist can paint whatever theme the child has in their bedroom. For example, the artist can paint a jungle, trees, animals, hearts, flowers, and can even incorporate names or initials into the mural. It’s an excellent way to incorporate imaginative play into a child’s bedroom.



An example of a mural painting for a kitchen may be a painting of a café and a painting of an Italian Landscape, and fireplace murals may even be nice for a living room or dining room. Murals are generally painted to match and blend in with the décor of a home. They always make a beautiful statement in a room and will often become the center of attention and a conversation piece for guests. The beauty of a mural is that it can be painted on any wall in any room. The size doesn’t matter. In fact, smaller spaces may benefit from a mural being painted on a feature wall. It can make a room feel larger if a mural is painted with dimension. Restaurants are often a popular place for a mural to be painted. It will benefit the owner of the restaurant, as it will be a spectacular conversation piece for patrons of the restaurant. It will benefit the artist as there will be many people seeing the artist’s work that may not have the opportunity to see the artist’s paintings otherwise.



For murals in Philadelphia, call Colkett Painting today to discuss mural paintings for a home or business. It’s a unique way to add some personality to a space and create a beautiful backdrop for any room.



About Colkett Painting

Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting prides themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



