Colkett Painting Now Offering Several Faux Finishes

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Colkett Painting, located in Bucks County, PA, is now offering several faux finishes for a home or office. Faux finishing is a unique and affordable way to change the style in a home or to match an existing style. Colkett Painting offers several faux finished and plaster finishes. Some examples of faux finishes include faux parchment, faux leather, faux elephant and rhino skin, faux frottage, faux strie, and faux marble.



Faux parchment is a lightly textured, warm toned finish. It can be applied all over a wall or sporadically throughout a room. Faux parchment is meant to simulate sheepskin. Faux leather has a more visual texture and also has a warm tone. The faux leather can be embellished with trompe l’oeil which is an art technique involving an extremely realistic image. The faux elephant and rhino finish has a slight texture and can be done in a wide array of colorings. The faux elephant and rhino finish have a very interesting finish. The frottage faux finish has a light visual texture. Frottage uses a glaze that reveals the underlying color and is achieved by rubbing a material, such as paper, in the wet paint. The faux strie finish has a soft visual texture. Strie is a fine vertical finish used to imitate French silk. Strie can be used by itself or under patterns. To achieve the faux strie finish, a glaze and paint brushes are used to create a natural striped texture. Faux marble finish is a technique used to make things look like they are made of natural stone. This finish uses realistic stone colors and is achieved by using a variety of brushes. Veined lines are added to give the appearance of natural stone.



Colkett Painting offers a wide variety of wall paintings in Philadelphia and mural paintings in Philadelphia. Adding a beautiful mural or simply adding a faux finish can make a statement in any room.



About Colkett Painting

Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting pride themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding, or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County, and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



To learn more visit http://www.interiorpaintingbuckscounty.com