Colkett Painting Now Offering Wood Graining Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Colkett Painting, known for their gilding in Philadelphia and gold leafing in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce they are now offering wood graining services for any surface that would benefit from a faux wood finish.



Wood graining is the process of applying different paints and glazes to a surface to give it the appearance of real wood. Real wood may not always be an option, but the professionals at Colkett Painting can change that. Perhaps a homeowner loves the look of a real wood door, but it’s not in the budget. Colkett Painting can take the existing metal door and give it the appearance of real wood. The homeowner can choose the color and texture that they would like for their front door and within a short time and smaller budget, they can have the look of a real wood door. Wood graining can be performed on tables, chairs, cabinets, walls, fireplace mantles, siding, beams, furniture, garage doors, cars, or anything else that would benefit from the appearance of real wood.



Wood graining will save the customer money by reusing their existing item and simply refinishing it to give it an updated appearance. Wood graining can make a big difference in a kitchen and add value to a home. If the kitchen has good quality cabinets, but they would look nicer with a wood grain finish, then Colkett Painting can help. They can turn the solid colored cabinets into beautiful real wood looking cabinets. They can even match any real wood grain that the customer feels would best suit their home



Before committing to purchasing a new front door or new kitchen cabinets, call Colkett Painting and speak to a wood graining specialist. Wood graining will completely change the look and feel the home and add value for the homeowners. The homeowner should choose a favorite piece of wooden furniture and Colkett Painting will match the color and grain for a perfect compliment. To hear more about Colkett Painting and all of the services they offer please call them today at 215-257-5252, or visit their website for more information.



About Colkett Painting

Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting prides themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



To learn more visit http://www.interiorpaintingbuckscounty.com.