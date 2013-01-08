Colkett Painting Now Offers Decorative Gold Leafing Techniques to Both Residential and Commercial Property Owners

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Modernized gilding can be applied to a variety of different surfaces such as woodwork, decorative painting, pottery, and more giving objects or surfaces the look of being made of metals. On top of that, Colkett Painting now offers gold leafing in Philadelphia, which can be placed or found in historic homes, high-end restaurants, or even in a home for a homeowner who enjoys the beauty of this classic art technique.



Whether one is opening a new restaurant or is looking for that wow factor, or simply enjoys a wall decorated with the beautiful architecture of gold leafing, Colkett Painting can help. It can be done on glass or the framing of a mirror for those who do not wish to have a mural in their Philadelphia property. This gives those the ability to take the décor and art piece with them if they happen to move or relocate. The professionals at Colkett Painting have mastered many techniques when it comes to gilding recipes and one can be sure to have a piece of breathtaking artwork that portrays the natural elements of metal and other materials used. Gold leafing in Philadelphia, Bucks County, or Montgomery County can provide the stunning piece of décor that will last a lifetime.



Gilding and gold leafing has the power to provide a finish and décor unlike no other. The artists at Colkett Painting take pride in each and every project they handle knowing that it will give the home or commercial property owner the satisfaction and beauty that will last for many years to come. For those who are looking for the most intricate, unique, and personal mural painters in Philadelphia who can provide the historic gilding and golf leafing technique, they can count on Colkett Painting. If it is something as simple as an antique picture frame or focal point mirror, their experience and expertise from their online gallery will be sure to blow customers away.



About Colkett Painting

Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting pride themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding, or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County, and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



