Colkett Painting Now Offers Faux Finishes for All Homes or Businesses

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Colkett Painting is pleased to announce that they are now offering more faux finishes to there impressive list of finishes available for a home, business, or restaurant. Adding a faux finish to a surface, such as a wall, is an affordable way of completely changing the look of a room.



Colkett Painting is a leading provider of specialty painting in Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties. Faux finish painting is a form of specialty painting that takes time, experience, and craftsmanship. It provides and easy and affordable way to change the look and surface of anything in a home from walls to kitchen cabinets. If looking for an affordable option to freshen up the look of a kitchen, consider adding a faux finish. A faux finish for kitchen cabinets can include faux parchment, faux suede, frottage, or faux strie. Any of these finishes will completely change the appearance of kitchen cabinets, giving them a brand new look and feel. Faux finishes can be applied in a large variety of colors, glazes, and textures. Colkett Painting can also apply faux marble to any surface, giving it a rich and timeless feel. A faux marble finish would be beautiful on a fireplace, countertop, or wall.



Contact Colkett Painting today and have a kitchen looking brand new just in time for the holidays. For a fraction of the cost of new cabinets, the homeowners can feel proud of their new looking cabinets. Colkett painting also specializes in murals, gilding, and faux finishes on mantels and cabinets. A bathroom vanity can be completely changed by adding a faux finish to the cabinets and a faux marble finish to the countertop. Colkett Painting also specializes in custom stenciling for any room in the home.



About Colkett Painting

Adding a timeless mural can truly add value and beauty to a property. Colkett Painting prides themselves on offering highly talented decorative painters that can provide gorgeous works of art, whether they are hand-painting murals, gilding or faux wood finishes. They are dedicated to providing Bucks County, Montgomery County and Delaware County residents with a unique piece of artwork and premier customer service.



To learn more visit http://www.interiorpaintingbuckscounty.com.