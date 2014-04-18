CollaborateMD Now Offering Financial Diagnostics Software

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- CollaborateMD is now offering financial diagnostics software. With easy access to all financial performance information, businesses will create less work for themselves and more easily reach their financial goals than ever before. The Financial Diagnostics tool consolidates performance indicators, access to payer-specific data, summary data with drill-down capabilities, and comparisons with other providers. Data from revenue cycles collected over a rolling 13 month period makes analysis easy. Business owners can use performance indicators to isolate problem areas and quickly find solutions.



With the Financial Diagnostics tool, medical and billing offices can:



-Check trending claim dollars and submission time, taking action when necessary



-Track exclusion rates and record the cause of exclusions. This makes it easy to make corrections and get claims to payers sooner



-Uncover top payer rejects to accelerate claim payment



-Check dollar trends and connect electronically with more payers



CollaborateMD’s goal is to make payments easy for medical offices and billing services. Request a free demo to see how CollaborateMD has processed over $16 billion in claims for over 11 million patients. Prospective customers can use the cash flow calculator to see how much the service can save them.



Three tiers of service allow companies on any budget to gain access to faster payments. Plan 1 at $159/month is the “Get Paid Faster” plan with basic service. All plans offer unlimited phone support, implementation and training, and free upgrades. Upgrade to Plan 2, the “Time/Money Saver” for $209/month or Plan 3, “Increase Profits” for unlimited remittance, unlimited eligibility, and claim scrubbing.



For more information visit CollaborateMD online or call 877-480-6517.



About CollaborateMD

Founded in 1999, CollaborateMD aims to assist medical offices and billing services around the nation process payments faster. By collecting all of an office’s financial information, CollaborateMD’s affordable software solutions create greater efficiency in operations. They provide business owners with instant data which they can analyze and use to quickly implement solutions to problems.



For more information visit www.collaboratemd.com.