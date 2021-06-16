Collaborative Divorce Attorneys Spoke at CPCal Event

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2021 -- Several members of the Collaborative Practice San Diego presented seminars and awards at this year's CPCal Celebration, April 23 - 25.



CPCal is an annual statewide meeting of collaborative divorce professionals. Because of the COVID-19 social distancing precautions, the event this year was virtual.



The seminars started Friday morning with "The Big Rocks: Preparing Parties for Settlement by Identifying Common High Level Shared Values and Goals." This workshop was presented by Shawn Weber and Shawn D. Skillin, both attorneys and members of the Collaborative Practice San Diego.



The seminar description: "In life, there is a temptation to sacrifice overarching principles and values for the minutia. To get as many rocks as possible into a container, one should start with the big rocks (basic principles) and then fill in with the smaller rocks (details and minutia). The same is true for negotiations. Learn how in this fun and interactive workshop."



"In short, we talked about dealing with the big issues in mediation, which are the values each party holds. Get past them and go to smaller issues," Mr. Weber said. "If you can't get the boulders out of the way, you'll never clear away all the sand."



Workshop No. 4 featured Collaborative Practice San Diego members Shawn Weber, Mark Hill. This panel continued a discussion of a couple getting a divorce. The look at this process started at the summer 2020 meeting.



"A major part of this is now the online meeting platform Zoom which was used during the respectful divorce proceedings in this presentation," Mr. Hill said. "Having virtual mediation sessions is something new to most of us and we all need to learn more about it. I expect this kind of peaceful divorce process will become more and more common. One of the unexpected benefits of using an online meeting platform, was that the parties seem to be less reactive because they are usually not in the same room together."



Mr. Weber and Mr. Hill were the masters of ceremony for the annual Eureka Awards. Awards were presented during the Saturday evening social event. Member Lynn Waldman received the honor of a Eureka Award.



Collaborative Practice San Diego attorneys Leslie Ryland and Doug Wolf were honored for their inclusion on the Super Lawyers list.



For more information about collaborative divorce, visit Collaborative Practice San Diego.



About Collaborative Practice San Diego

Collaborative Practice San Diego is an association of attorneys, mental health professionals and financial professionals working together to learn, practice, and promote Collaborative processes for problem solving and the peaceful resolution of family law issues, with an eye toward preserving the emotional, as well as the financial, assets of the family. Its goal is to transform the resolution of family law issues through respectful, Collaborative processes protecting the integrity and health of family relationships and eliminate the need of families to resort to court litigation.



