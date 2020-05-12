Collaborative Divorce May Be an Option

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- As its name alludes to, a collaborative divorce is by choice. The divorcing couple is trying to settle their differences with the assistance of legal professionals. Unlike litigation, the divorcing couple is often responsible for making decisions about their property, their kids, and their future. Each party has to have its legal counsel throughout this period. They then work together in good faith to surmount their differences.



In a collaborative divorce, there are potentially fewer instances for hostility, the divorce is more private, and the couple can determine the timing. It also includes, however, that both parties implicitly trust each other and that they provide accurate and complete information on delicate issues such as their finances.



About Rafool, LLC

Consisting of attorneys Raymond J. Rafool, II, David R. Hazouri, Seth J. Rutman, and C. Francesca Corallo, the firm of Rafool, LLC has a strong reputation throughout Florida and it has numerous years of experience representing clients involved in complex divorce cases as well as other matters involving family law. For any questions or concerns about a domestic or family issue, the firm is here to assist clients by providing educated advice and skilled, professional advocacy. Call 305-567-9400 to speak with one of the firm's Miami divorce lawyers.