Collaborative Law Firm Announces Name Change to Collaborative Practice San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Collaborative Practice San Diego is the new name for a group in San Diego that has worked for years to help couples divorce peacefully.



The former name Collaborative Family Law San Diego, was changed to Collaborative Practice San Diego in 2019 as voted by the Board.



"We are professionals providing collaborative divorce, a process for problem-solving and the peaceful resolution of family law issues," said President Shawn D. Skillin. "As an association of attorneys, mental health professionals and financial advisors, we work together to transform the resolution of family law issues through respectful processes. Our goal is to bring everyone to the table who can help a couple separate amicably. This is especially important in a divorce where the couple has minor children."



Collaborative Practice San Diego helps facilitate healthy, respectful, fair and private divorces for couples contemplating separation or divorce, with no adversarial court appearances.



To do this, the association brings together a custom team of professionals such as mental health coaches, divorce coaches, financial specialists, and child and family specialists. All these experts work with both sides to find a way for the couple to divorce in a peaceful, respectful way.



Those involved in collaborative practice understand people change and can grow apart. They also understand separation and divorce does not have to be a mean or brutal fight. That a family still exists after divorce, even though it may be structured differently.



When a couple comes to Collaborative Practice San Diego to discuss divorce, they and their attorneys decide what other professionals need to be in the mix. Ms. Skillin said the type and number of experts brought into each situation depends on the couple and their needs.



"We first sit down to see what the couple wants to do," she said. "Based on that, we know what professionals to bring in. Do the children need counseling? If the couple has a complex set of assets and debts, do they need a financial professional to come in?"



Despite the name change being months-old, many people are still not aware of it.



"We just need to make sure people understand we offer the same suite of services and the same level of care and professional assistance we have always provided," Ms. Skillin said.



About Collaborative Practice San Diego

Collaborative Practice San Diego is a nonprofit, multi-disciplinary referral network of independent professionals, trained to provide our divorce clients the opportunity of choosing alternatives to traditional divorce litigation. Its goal is to transform the resolution of family law issues through respectful, Collaborative processes protecting the integrity and health of family relationships and eliminate the need of families to resort to court litigation.



