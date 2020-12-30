Collaborative Practice Members Join Forces in Same Firm

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2020 -- Collaborative Practice San Diego members Kamela Love and Shawn Weber are now a team at Weber Dispute Resolution.



The duo will work together in mediation or collaborative divorce cases. As a mediator with more than 8 years of experience in trusts and estates, Love brings a valued skill set to the Weber team. She specializes in trust, inheritance, care-giving and sibling co-ownership of inherited property.



In divorce cases, Ms. Love will come in when children and trusts become an issue.



"I'm looking forward to this. Shawn is a great leader and a tremendous inspiration. I look forward to learning from him and bringing my set of skills to the practice," she said.



Mr. Weber is an attorney trained in family law, mediated and collaborative divorce. He has nearly 21 years of experience working in family law matters in California.



"Kamela is a fierce advocate for children and the rights of people who may not be able to fully speak for themselves. Her experience with trusts, Probate Court matters and jointly inherited property is a valuable addition to the practice," Mr. Weber said.



The pair have worked together in the Collaborative Practice for years, so they know they can work together as a team.



"We are delighted to see this kind of partnership," said Collaborative Practice President Leslie Ryland. "This is a great example of what Collaborative Practice San Diego can do for members."



Collaborative Practice San Diego is an association of professionals involved in all matters of family law. Members are financial experts, attorneys and child behavior experts. The association hosts continuing education credit programs for professionals and seminars for the general public.



About Collaborative Practice San Diego

Collaborative Practice San Diego is an association of attorneys, mental health professionals and financial advisors working together to learn, practice, and promote Collaborative processes for problem solving and the peaceful resolution of family law issues, with an eye toward preserving the emotional, as well as the financial, assets of the family. Its goal is to transform the resolution of family law issues through respectful, Collaborative processes protecting the integrity and health of family relationships and eliminate the need of families to resort to court litigation.



