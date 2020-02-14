Collaborative Practice San Diego Announces New Board Members and President Shawn Skillin

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- The Collaborative Practice San Diego, a group of professionals involved in the collaborative divorce process, has elected a new Board of Directors.



Taking the helm as president is Shawn D. Skillin. Ms. Skillin steps into the role of president after serving as president-elect. She is a 1994 graduate of the University of San Diego School of Law. In addition to her law practice she is a mediator, speaker and mediation trainer.



As president, Ms. Skillin will steer Collaborative Practice San Diego with support of the Board and the membership. Her goals include growth, more continuing education for the members and maintaining the professional reputation the Collaborative Practice San Diego has.



"I look forward to leading this diverse group of professionals. I appreciate the confidence the members have in me," she said. "I have spoken to most of the members and listened to their ideas. With their help, I will make the Collaborative Practice San Diego an even stronger organization and one which attract more professionals in the peaceful, no-court divorce arena."



Leslie Ryland is the new President-Elect. She will step into the role of president in 2021. She is a 1989 graduate for the UCLA Law School and in 2011 became a Certified Family Law Specialist with the California State Bar.



As the president-elect, her job is to support the president and help carry out Ms. Skillin's aims and objectives.



"I thank the members for having enough trust in me to put me on the Board and in line for presidency. This is a high honor," she said. "I plan to work hard to increase that level of trust the members have in. Please know that I am here to help."



Elizabeth Brown is the secretary. Ms. Brown is an attorney, 1999 California Western School of Law, and a Certified Family Law Specialist.



"I appreciate the faith the members showed by electing me secretary. I want them to know our records are open for inspection. Some of the things we do and decide lead to legislation or influence legislation in Sacramento, so accurate records are critical," she said.

Ginita Wall is the treasurer. Ms. Wall is a CPA and was named by Worth magazine as one of the most trusted financial planners in the country for seven years in a row. She writes a blog for TurboTax twice monthly, has appeared on nationally broadcast programs and in national financial and women's publications. She specializes in assisting people with the financial aspects of respectful divorce.



"We all know how important money is. I thank the members for having enough trust in me to put me in the position of treasurer. Our members should know that can review the books with me if they have concerns. I want everyone to know we are handling their money appropriately," she said.



Other board members are:



Member-at-large Tina Mears - Ms. Mears is a Licensed Marriage Family Therapist and Divorce Coach. In addition she is the Executive Director of Cooperative Parenting, San Diego, co-parenting workshops for those separating or divorcing. She educates parents on how to communicate with each other, strengthen their ability to emotionally detach and think clearly and effectively co-parent their children.



Member-at-large and past-president Lynn Waldman - Ms. Waldman is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She is a Divorce Coach and empowers clients by listening to their concerns and teaching skills to cope with the transition of divorce. She also helps clients to focus on child-centered parenting plans.



Past-president Meredith G. Lewis - Ms. Lewis is a Certified Family Law Specialist, and focuses most of her practice on complex property and financial issues. She is also a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, a designation that enables her to assist her clients in understanding the short-term and long-term financial impact of a divorce settlement.



About Collaborative Practice San Diego

Collaborative Practice San Diego is an association of attorneys, mental health professionals and financial advisors working together to learn, practice, and promote Collaborative processes for problem solving and the peaceful resolution of family law issues, with an eye toward preserving the emotional, as well as the financial, assets of the family. Its goal is to transform the resolution of family law issues through respectful, Collaborative processes protecting the integrity and health of family relationships and eliminate the need of families to resort to court litigation.



