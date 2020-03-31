Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM) Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players SAP AG, CIMdata, IBM Corp

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- cPDM is software that is used to manage and integrate product data into a centralized system for better tracking and enhanced collaboration among business units.



The automotive industry dominated the market accounting for around 24% of the total market share. Some of the factors that will contribute to the growth are rising demand for fuel-efficient automobiles, stringent environmental laws and emission standards from various government entities, embedded software content in vehicles, and an increasing need for small and lightweight vehicles.



In 2018, the global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- SAP AG

- CIMdata

- IBM Corp

- Oracle Corp

- HP

- Dassault Systemes SA

- Siemens PLM Software Inc



Segment by Type:

- Software

- Service



Segment by Application:

- Automotive

- Electrical and Electronics

- Industrial Machinery

- Aerospace and Defense

- Petrochemical

- Utility

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Forecast

4.5.1. Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDM) Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



