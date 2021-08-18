Collaborative Robot Market Set to Grow at the Fastest Rate - Time to Grow Revenue

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2021 -- According to a research report "Collaborative Robot Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Component, Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg), Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Furniture & Equipment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Collaborative Robot Market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.4% from 2021 to 2027. Owing to COVID-19, the collaborative robot market had to face headwinds for 2019–2020.



Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194541294



The high return on investment (ROI) for collaborative robots as compared to traditional industrial robotic system has paved way for their growth in recent years. In addition to this, the benefits derived from adoption of cobots for businesses of all sizes is the key factors driving the collaborative robot market. Many SMEs and large manufacturers that have deployed collaborative robots are benefiting in terms of general competitiveness, increased production, and enhanced quality of their products.



"Cobots with payload capacity up to 5 kg expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period"



Cobots with payload capacity up to 5 kg are expected to hold the largest share of the collaborative robot market during the forecast period. First-time users prefer low payload capacity cobots, which are cheaper and take up less space than robots with higher payload capacity. These cobots are often already fitted with grippers, reducing the hassle of integration and programming for the end user. Another benefit of these cobots is that they are easily re-deployable and take up minimal space when compared to higher payload cobots. Since most of the up to 5 kg payload capacity cobots are very lightweight, they are inherently safe and do not require force sensors, thereby reducing the hardware costs.



"Handling application to dominate collaborative robot market in 2021"



Handling application is expected to hold the largest share of the collaborative robot market in 2021. The handling application includes various sub-types such as material handling, machine tending as well as bin-picking which are currently booming. Handling tasks such as pick and place or palletizing are among the mundane and repetitive in nature for the human workers. Machine tending requires workers to stand for long hours beside a CNC or injection molding machine. Collaborative robots are able to automate a machine tending process during off hours without any supervision, boosting productivity. Besides, handling application has industry-wide usage in varied industries ranging from the automotive, electronics to furniture & equipment because of which is expected to register a fairly large amount of the market share in 2021.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Collaborative Robot Market"



197 – Tables

61 – Figures

328 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=194541294



"Automotive industry to maintain the largest share of collaborative robot market during the forecast period"



The automotive industry is one of the largest users of collaborative robots. In automotive manufacturing, collaborative robots are used for a variety of applications such as handling, welding, assembling and disassembling, welding, dispensing extensively. Amongst these applications, welding has been one of the first and most popular applications of collaborative robots in the automotive industry. Spray painting automation is another popular application in assembly lines, mainly to protect workers from toxic fumes. Cobots provide consistency in paint application and minimize wastages. Machine tending and material removal are a few of the other applications where cobots are used. As majority of the processes involved in automotive manufacturing and assembly are automated, the automotive industry has to employ collaborative robots on a large scale, which makes it the largest demand generator for the adoption of collaborative robots.



"Collaborative robot market in APAC estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period"



The collaborative robot market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. With context to the collaborative robot market, the rising costs of labor in the APAC region have caused the SME industries, in particular, to incline towards industrial adoption by integrating collaborative robots in their manufacturing processes to make the operations more efficient and cost-effective. China is at the forefront in the adoption of collaborative robots owing to the increasing demand of automation given the fact that there is a significant growth in its geriatric population in recent years. Besides, China has a significantly strong presence of automotive and electronic industries. These industries are a major demand generator for the adoption of collaborative robots. China is also aiming to become self-sufficient in the manufacture of collaborative robots. Other APAC countries such as Taiwan and Thailand are also not far behind in terms of adopting automation through the integration of cobots to seek a cost advantage, in the wake of rising labour costs. The automotive and electronics industries from the APAC region are the major demand generators for the adoption of collaborative robots.



Key players in the collaborative robot market include Universal Robots (Denmark), FANUC (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Techman Robot (Taiwan), KUKA (Germany), Doosan Robotics (South Korea), Denso (Japan), YASKAWA (Japan), Precise Automation (US), Rethink Robotics (US), MABI Robotic (Switzerland), FrankaEmika (Germany), Comau (Italy), F&P Robotics (Switzerland), Stäubli (Switzerland), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Productive Robotics (US). Apart from these, Wyzo (Switzerland), Neura Robotics (Germany), Elephant Robotics (China), ELITE ROBOT (China), Kassow Robots (Denmark), MIP Robotics (France) are among a few emerging companies in the collaborative robot market.



Related Reports:



Industrial Robotics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Articulated, Collaborative Robots), Component, Payload, Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026



Robot End Effector Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Electric Grippers, Vacuum Cups, Tool Changers), Robot Type, Application (Handling, Assembly, Processing), Industry (Food & Beverage, E-Commerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441