Collaborative Robots Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- The global collaborative robots market is likely to derive growth from recent technological advancements in the manufacturing of the products. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Collaborative Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Payload Capacity (Upto 5 Kg, 6-10 Kg, 11 Kg, and Above), By Application (Welding, Material Handling, Quality Testing, Painting/Spraying, Assembling, Others), By Industry (Automotive, Electronics & Semi-Conductors, Food & Beverages, Retail, Metal & Machining, Rubber & Plastic, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market size was USD 1.57 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 23.59 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 40.7% during the forecast period.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/collaborative-robots-market-101692



Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global market are:

- Universal Robots

- Rethink Robotics GmbH

- Denso Wave Incorporated

- Fanuc Corporation

- Bosch Rexroth AG

- ABB

- Yaskawa America, Inc.- Motoman Robotics Div.

- AUBO Robotics

- Stäubli International AG.

- K2 Kinetics



Collaborative robots are gaining rapid popularity among users across numerous industries. The demand for these products is likely to increase further in the coming years. Concepts such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) have enabled rapid advancements in these products. Integration of latest concepts have allowed better operational efficacies and an overall increase in the precision and accuracy involved with these devices. Automation has played a major role towards the advancements that these devices have made in recent years. The use of embedded systems has created several growth opportunities for the companies operating in this market. Collaborative robots (cobots) are used to assist humans for handling heavy loads and perform repetitive tasks at workplaces. They are used for manufacturing purposes such as assembly and material handling of large equipment.



Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/collaborative-robots-market-101692



The report offers detailed insights into the collaborative robots market. It highlights key aspects of the market and focuses on leading elements of the market. Moreover, it discusses the competitive landscape of the market. Through a combination of primary and secondary research approaches, forecast values of the market have been evaluated and presented in this report, specifically for the period of 2019-2026.



Key Industry Developments:



September, 2019: OnRobot A/S announced the launch of a new interface to accelerate the operations of existing products. The 'OnRobot A/S' is a unified electrical and mechanical system interface for its end-of-arm tooling.

February, 2017: Universal Robots A/S offered online training modules with a view to spreading knowledge on automated concepts and initiate maximum user-engagement.



High Investment and Automated Concepts Have Ignited Several Product Innovations



The potential held by collaborative robots has attracted several investors in recent years. Increased investments have subsequently led to several product innovations. Recent product innovations, with regard to operational time, precision, and efficiency will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. The report highlights a few of the leading products of recent years and discusses their impact on the market. In September 2019, Universal Robots announced the launch of a new robotic model aimed at handling heavy payloads. The company introduced the UR16e, a system that can handle almost 16 kg of payloads and subsequently serve large-scale industrial purposes. Universal's latest model will help the company generate substantial collaborative robots market revenue in the coming years. Additionally, this model will have a direct impact on the growth of the market.



Segmentation



1. By Payload Capacity

- Upto 5 Kg

- 6-10 Kg

- 11 Kg and Above

2. By Application

- Welding

- Material Handling

- Quality Testing

- Painting/Spraying

- Assembling

- Others (Packaging, etc.)

3. By Industry

- Automotive

- Electronics & Semi-Conductors

- Food & Beverages

- Retail

- Metals & Machining

- Rubber & Plastic

- Others (Agriculture, Aerospace, etc.)

4. By Region

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)



Asia Pacific Projected to Hold a Dominant Market Share; Trends of Customized Machinery to Aid Growth



The report segment the collaborative robots market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest cobots market share in the coming years. The increasing demand for customized machinery have offered a wider potential for the companies operating in several countries across this region. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 780.1 Mn and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of cobots manufacturers in China. Besides Asia Pacific, Europe and North America will witness considerable growth due to the presence of several renowned companies.



Table of Content



5. Global Collaborative Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Payload Capacity (Value)

5.2.1. Upto 5 Kg

5.2.2. 6-10 Kg

5.2.3. 11 Kg and Above

5.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

5.3.1. Welding

5.3.2. Material Handling

5.3.3. Quality Testing

5.3.4. Painting/Spraying

5.3.5. Assembling

5.3.6. Others (Packaging, etc.)

5.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)

5.4.1. Automotive

5.4.2. Electronics & Semi-Conductors

5.4.3. Food & Beverages

5.4.4. Retail

5.4.5. Metals & Machining

5.4.6. Rubber & Plastic

5.4.7. Others (Aerospace, Agriculture, etc.)

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value)

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Middle East & Africa

5.5.5. Latin America

6. North America Collaborative Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Payload Capacity (Value)

6.2.1. Upto 5 Kg

6.2.2. 6-10 Kg

6.2.3. 11 Kg and Above

6.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

6.3.1. Welding

6.3.2. Material Handling

6.3.3. Quality Testing

6.3.4. Painting/Spraying

6.3.5. Assembling

6.3.6. Others (Packaging, etc.)

6.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)

6.4.1. Automotive

6.4.2. Electronics & Semi-Conductors

6.4.3. Food & Beverages

6.4.4. Retail

6.4.5. Metals & Machining

6.4.6. Rubber & Plastic

6.4.7. Others (Aerospace, Agriculture, etc.)

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

6.5.1. United States

6.5.2. Canada

7. Europe Collaborative Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Payload Capacity (Value)

7.2.1. Upto 5 Kg

7.2.2. 6-10 Kg

7.2.3. 11 Kg and Above

7.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

7.3.1. Welding

7.3.2. Material Handling

7.3.3. Quality Testing

7.3.4. Painting/Spraying

7.3.5. Assembling

7.3.6. Others (Packaging, etc.)

7.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)

7.4.1. Automotive

7.4.2. Electronics & Semi-Conductors

7.4.3. Food & Beverages

7.4.4. Retail

7.4.5. Metals & Machining

7.4.6. Rubber & Plastic

7.4.7. Others (Aerospace, Agriculture, etc.)

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

7.5.1. UK

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Collaborative Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Payload Capacity (Value)

8.2.1. Upto 5 Kg

8.2.2. 6-10 Kg

8.2.3. 11 Kg and Above

8.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

8.3.1. Welding

8.3.2. Material Handling

8.3.3. Quality Testing

8.3.4. Painting/Spraying

8.3.5. Assembling

8.3.6. Others (Packaging, etc.)

8.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)

8.4.1. Automotive

8.4.2. Electronics & Semi-Conductors

8.4.3. Food & Beverages

8.4.4. Retail

8.4.5. Metals & Machining

8.4.6. Rubber & Plastic

8.4.7. Others (Aerospace, Agriculture, etc.)

8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Southeast Asia

8.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

9. Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Payload Capacity (Value)

9.3. By Payload Capacity (Value)

9.3.1. Upto 5 Kg

9.3.2. 6-10 Kg

9.3.3. 11 Kg and Above

9.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

9.4.1. Welding

9.4.2. Material Handling

9.4.3. Quality Testing

9.4.4. Painting/Spraying

9.4.5. Assembling

9.4.6. Others (Packaging, etc.)

9.5. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)

9.5.1. Automotive

9.5.2. Electronics & Semi-Conductors

9.5.3. Food & Beverages

9.5.4. Retail

9.5.5. Metals & Machining

9.5.6. Rubber & Plastic

9.5.7. Others (Aerospace, Agriculture, etc.)

9.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

9.6.1. GCC

9.6.2. South Africa

9.6.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. Latin America Collaborative Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Payload Capacity (Value)

10.2.1. Upto 5 Kg

10.2.2. 6-10 Kg

10.2.3. 11 Kg and Above

10.3. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

10.3.1. Welding

10.3.2. Material Handling

10.3.3. Quality Testing

10.3.4. Painting/Spraying

10.3.5. Assembling

10.3.6. Others (Packaging, etc.)

10.4. Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)

10.4.1. Automotive

10.4.2. Electronics & Semi-Conductors

10.4.3. Food & Beverages

10.4.4. Retail

10.4.5. Metals & Machining

10.4.6. Rubber & Plastic

10.4.7. Others (Aerospace, Agriculture, etc.)

10.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America

TOC Continued…!



Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Collaborative Robots Market Growth Forecast - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101692