CollabSpot Insights Brings Highrise Into Gmail

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- CollabSpot, a company that creates enterprise applications for small-to-medium sized businesses, today held the launch of their new product CollabSpot Insights.



CollabSpot Insights is built for everyone that uses both 37signals Highrise and Gmail. It addresses the problem of going back-and-forth between Gmail and Highrise in managing (organizing?) customers information. CollabSpot Insights solves this by allowing users to view contextual information and transfer information from emails to their CRM.



Features includes :



- Display information coming from the CRM on the side of an email thread like contact, company, last activities, deals...

- Create information like contacts, tasks, notes without leaving Gmail

- One-click push of emails to Highrise



Jérémi Joslin, founder and CEO of CollabSpot, emphasized the potential of CollabSpot Insights in creating value for Highrise users that are also using Gmail: "CollabSpot Insights was created with the premise that the number of steps in managing Highrise data coming from Gmail can still be conveniently reduced. CollabSpot Insights is focused on making gmail work better for sales and business development professionals."



CollabSpot Insights is available today for $9/month per user or with a $99/year per user package. New users are given a 15-day free trial. The service also offers volume discounts starting from 10 users and above. More information as well as images of Collabspot Insights's new features can be found at http://insights.collabspot.com/features. To try CollabSpot Insights for yourself, visit http://insights.collabspot.com/.