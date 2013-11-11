Collage Maker...The Free Application to Create Collages at a Fast Rate

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Collage Maker is a new desktop graphical application for creating collages in a fast and simple manner. This application is developed by Free Picture Solutions and is available for download online via download.cnet.com. The graphical effects of this application help users in creating unique picture collages.



The main advantage of Collage Maker is its user-friendliness and simplicity. Free Picture Solutions has not incorporated any complicated graphical parameters, configurations or settings in this Collage Creator.



People can import all images and can add them directly to the main screen for the purpose of creating photo collage. Collage Maker from Free Picture Solutions is made available to customers free of cost through the website download.cnet.com. This graphical application runs conveniently in any of the operating systems like Windows Server 2008, Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 2000, Windows 98, Windows Me, Windows 2003 and Windows 7.



The website says, “There are many online tools like Free Collage Maker on the web but you have to try this and see how easily you can make your collages with this desktop application.”



Users can change the picture background to any custom picture or solid color style. Some useful as well as unique effects are also present in this application in order to make the images more beautiful. The Negative effect and Gray scale effect help to make the picture look more artistic and creative.



After the completion of the editing process, users can easily save the work done on any image file. Free Collage Maker is in the version 1.0 and has a file size of 4.73 MB. Those who are interested in this application can download it securely from download.cnet.com, without the threats of spyware and virus.



To get more information about Collage Maker, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Collage-Maker/3000-2204_4-75999361.html



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions specializes in providing different kinds of unique software solutions for resizing pictures. People can create effective and innovative designs with the help of the tools offered by Free Picture Solutions.



Media Contact

Free Picture Solutions

Email: support@freepicturesolutions.com

URL: www.freepicturesolutions.com