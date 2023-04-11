Collagen Market Analysis, Statistics and Forecast to 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- The global collagen market is predicted to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% between 2022 and 2030, with a market value estimated to be USD 4.7 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2030.



Download PDF Brochure



This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing usage of collagen in the food industry, rising interest in protein consumption and nutricosmetics, expanding applications in healthcare, and growing use of collagen-based biomaterials. Additionally, the rising per capita income and the booming food processing sector provide collagen manufacturers with significant growth opportunities.



The marine-derived collagen segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the global market due to its increasing demand in the cosmetics sector. Marine collagen offers various cosmetic and beauty benefits, such as reducing wrinkles and improving skin elasticity, making it a popular ingredient in anti-aging formulas. It has also shown to be effective in promoting hair, nail, and teeth growth and maintenance.



Nutritional products are the largest application segment in the global collagen market, especially in sports nutrition products, where collagen aids in protecting joints and connective tissues, muscle restoration, muscular contraction, and weight management, ultimately improving athletes' performance and reducing the risk of injury.



The dry form of collagen, particularly the powdered form, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing form in the global market due to its excellent blending properties, quick solubility behavior, and smooth flowability. This form of collagen is increasingly being used in various food applications, such as coffee, smoothies, dairy products, snacks, soups, sauces, and confectionery products.



Make an Inquiry



Europe is the largest region in the global collagen market during the forecast period, with major collagen manufacturers like Tessenderlo Group, GELITA AG, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., and Weishardt Holding SA, among others, driving the market in the region.



The report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies and product portfolios of leading companies such as Tessenderlo Group, GELITA AG, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin NA Inc., Gelnex, Lapi Gelatine S.p.a., Weishardt Holding SA, Royal DSM N.V, and Collagen Solutions LLC.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441