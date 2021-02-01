New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Collagen market was valued at USD 3,660.8 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,754.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%. It is the most abundant structural protein found naturally. It is an essential element in the body as it facilitates regeneration, healing, and tissue formation in organisms. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of collagen-based products owing it to their superior characteristics such as gelling, emulsification, and binding. The growing use of products such as gelatin is expected to rise significantly due to the growing use of the product in the production of gums, jellies, and desserts.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Collagen Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is projected to rise owing it to its application in medical procedures such as bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries.



The Middle East and Africa is expected to witness lucrative growth at CAGR of 5.8% owing to the expansion of cosmetic industries in the region



The food & beverages segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the improving lifestyle of people and growing application of collagen in dietary supplements



It has moisturizing effect anti-aging properties. Growing cosmetic industry is likely to support the market growth during the forecast period. Improved standard of living, increased demand for cosmetics by females as well as male is expected to drive the growth of this segment



Asia Pacific is expected to account for 20% of the global Collagen market. This is due to the increasing demand for it from the food & beverage and healthcare industries in the region



Competitive Terrain:



The global Collagen market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Collagen market are listed below:



Matrix, Koninklijke DSM, Rousselot, CONNOILS, Advanced BioMatrix, among others.



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Bovine



Porcine



Poultry



Marine



Others



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Gelatin



Hydrolyzed collagen



Native collagen



Others



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food & Beverages



Healthcare



Cosmetics



Others



Radical Features of the Collagen Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Collagen market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Collagen industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Collagen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Collagen Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Collagen Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Collagen Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Collagen Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



