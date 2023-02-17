Collagen Market Worth $7.2 Billion by 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- According to a research report "Collagen Market by Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen), Application, Source (Bovine, Porcine, Poultry, Marine, and Plant Sources), Form, Type, Extraction Process and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global collagen market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period in terms of value. The main reasons propelling the growth of the worldwide collagen market are the rising use of collagen in the food sectors, rising interest in protein consumption & nutricosmetics, rising applications in healthcare, and rising use of collagen-based biomaterials. Additionally, increasing per capita income and the burgeoning food processing sector provide collagen producers with tremendous growth prospects.



The marine sourced collagen is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global market.



Based on source type, marine segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The demand for marine collagen has witnessed an uptick, especially in the cosmetics sector. There is immense scope for the usage of marine collagen in cosmetic products, as it offers a host of cosmetic and beauty benefits for the consumer. Marine collagen is used as an anti-aging formula to reduce wrinkles and uplift skin cells, as it can improve skin elasticity. Moreover, marine collagen, especially type I, has proven to be effective in the growth and maintenance of hair, nails, and teeth.



The nutritional products segment was the largest application in the global collagen market.



Nutritional products was the largest application segment in the global market. A nutritional diet plays an important role in optimizing athletes' performance. Among all the dietary ingredients used in sports nutritional products, proteins are crucial as they increase consumers' stamina and energy level. Collagen plays an important role in these products, as it improves the performance of athletes by protecting their joints and connective tissues, aiding muscle restoration, muscular contraction, and weight management. It also helps to reduce the risk of injury.



Dry segment is anticipated to witness to be the fastest growing form in the global collagen market.



The dry form of collagen is available as agglomerated or fine powder. Due to its quick solubility behavior, the powder form is majorly used in various industries. Powdered collagens showcase excellent blending properties, which is why it is increasingly being used in various food applications. These can be added to most food applications, including coffee, smoothies, dairy products, snacks, soups, sauces, and confectionery products. The agglomerated powder possesses several other advantages: no lump formation, dust-free handling, smooth flowability, consistency, no clogging, and excellent storage ability. All these properties drive collagen's powder form in food processing.



Europe is the largest region in the collagen market in the forecast period



Europe is the largest region in the global collagen market in the forecast period. The presence of major collagen manufacturers such as Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), GELITA AG (Germany), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Weishardt Holding SA (France), among others, further drives the market in the region.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), GELITA AG (Germany), Holista Colltech (Australia), Darling Ingredients (US), Nitta Gelatin NA Inc. (Japan), Gelnex (Brazil), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Weishardt Holding SA (France), Royal DSM N.V (The Netherlands), and Collagen Solutions LLC (UK).



