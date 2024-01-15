Collagen Market Worth $7.4 Billion by 2030, Indicating a Robust CAGR of 5.3%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2024 -- The collagen market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected surge from USD 5.1 billion in 2023 to USD 7.4 billion by 2030, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 5.3%. MarketsandMarkets' recent research report sheds light on the diverse factors fueling this expansion and the dynamic landscape of the collagen market.



Key Highlights:



Marine Collagen Emerges as a Front-Runner:



The marine segment anticipates remarkable growth, boasting the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Sourced from fish by-products, marine collagen aligns with environmental sustainability trends and offers high bioavailability. Its versatility spans dietary supplements, cosmetics, and medical products, with a rich composition of type I collagen crucial for skin, hair, and joint health. As global demand for collagen-based products rises, the marine source stands out for its efficiency and nutritional benefits.



Nutritional Products Propel Market Momentum:



The nutritional products segment played a pivotal role in steering the market's momentum in 2022. Collagen's demand in nutritional products is fueled by its recognized role in maintaining skin elasticity, joint health, and overall vitality. The aging population seeks preventive measures against aging signs, contributing to collagen's popularity. Athletes also acknowledge its potential in supporting joint flexibility and aiding post-exercise recovery. Collagen's adaptability in various forms and integration into skincare and beauty regimes drive its surge in demand as a key ingredient in nutritional products.



US Maintains Dominance in North American Market:



The U.S. is poised to uphold its dominant position in the North American collagen market. The pharmaceutical sector's expansion, driven by rising chronic diseases and advanced drug delivery technology, contributes to collagen's extensive use in medical applications. Collagen's effectiveness in treating conditions like arthritis and its diverse roles in dietary supplements and nutraceutical ingredients further boost its demand. The convenience food industry's rapid growth in the U.S., coupled with collagen's significant role in weight loss applications, presents promising prospects for collagen-based products.



Key Players:



Notable players in the market include Darling Ingredients (US), Ashland (US), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Gelita AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin INC (Japan), and Titan Biotech (India).



The collagen market's trajectory is shaped by a convergence of factors, including health and wellness trends, aging populations, beauty industry reliance, sports nutrition adoption, and sustainability pursuits. As ongoing research and development efforts uncover new applications, the collagen market remains robust, catering to diverse industries and consumer preferences.



