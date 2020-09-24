New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global collagen peptide market was USD 761.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026. Collagen peptides are a rich source of healthy and protein nutrition. Collagen peptide is easily digestible, cold-soluble, and highly bioactive sources of collagen. These are the bioactive peptides derived from the enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. These collagen peptides are derived by breaking down molecular bonds between individual collagen strands to peptides. Moreover, it is also one of the most commonly used food additives, especially in the confectionery industry and several dairy products, such as yogurts, cream desserts, and a varied range of low-fat dairy products and is used to enhance the texture and stability of the product.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Darling Ingredients, Tessenderlo Group, Cargill, Kewpie Corporation, Danish Crown, Vital Proteins LLC., Kayos Naturals, Orgain, Inc., Aspen Naturals and Gelixer



Reports and Data have segmented the collagen peptide market on the basis of source, application, and region:



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)



Bovine hide & bones

Porcine

Marine

Sheep

Poultry

Alternative sources (enzymes)



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)



Pharmaceutical



Biomaterials

Others



Food and Beverages



Food



Sausages and Others



Nutritional products



Sports nutrition

Dietary supplements



Beverages



Carbonated beverages

Non- carbonated beverages

Others (alcoholic beverages and fruit juices)



Dairy products



Cheese

Yogurt

Others (cream and ice cream)

Meat & poultry products

Snacks & cereal

Others (bakery products, confectionery products, and desserts)



Regional Outlook of Collagen Peptide Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Collagen Peptide market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Collagen Peptide Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Collagen Peptide sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Collagen Peptide industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Collagen Peptide industry

Analysis of the Collagen Peptide market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Collagen Peptide Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Collagen Peptide industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



