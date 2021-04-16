New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Collagen Peptide Market was USD 761.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026. Collagen peptides are a rich source of healthy and protein nutrition. Collagen peptide is easily digestible, cold-soluble, and highly bioactive sources of collagen. These are the bioactive peptides derived from the enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. These collagen peptides are derived by breaking down molecular bonds between individual collagen strands to peptides. Moreover, it is also one of the most commonly used food additives, especially in the confectionery industry and several dairy products, such as yogurts, cream desserts, and a varied range of low-fat dairy products and is used to enhance the texture and stability of the product.



Collagen peptides are used as cosmetic or medical products in various skin creams and treatments to diminish the appearance of wrinkles and to moisturize skin. Its production tends to decrease within the body with age, changing lifestyle habits, and an unhealthy diet. Consumers desire to include it through their diet rather than collagen peptide injections. Therefore, these products are being fortified into a variety of food & beverage products to improve their nutritional benefits and are extensively used in various applications such as dairy, sports nutrition, beverages, snacks & cereal, poultry & meat, and personal care products.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Darling Ingredients, Tessenderlo Group, Cargill, Kewpie Corporation, Danish Crown, Vital Proteins LLC., Kayos Naturals, Orgain, Inc., Aspen Naturals and Gelixer.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Collagen Peptide market.



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)



Bovine hide & bones



Porcine



Marine



Sheep



Poultry



Alternative sources (enzymes)



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)



Pharmaceutical



Food and Beverages



Veterinary



Cosmetic



Nutraceutical



Healthcare



Other applications



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Collagen Peptide market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Collagen Peptide market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Collagen Peptide Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Collagen Peptide Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Collagen Peptide Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Collagen Peptide Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Collagen Peptide Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



