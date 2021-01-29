New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Collagen Peptide Market



Collagen peptides are a powerful source of safe protein nutrition. Collagen peptide is a readily digestible cold-soluble and extremely bioactive form of collagen. Bioactive peptides are resulting from collagen enzymatic hydrolysis. These collagen peptides are obtained by cutting down molecular bonds between single strands of collagen and peptides. Collagen peptides are used as topical or medicinal ingredients in several skin creams and therapies to minimize wrinkle formation and moisturize the body.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



The global collagen peptide market was estimated at USD 761.3 million in 2018 and is expected to rise at CAGR 11.1% from 2019 to USD 1.478.0 million by 2026. It is a normal protein of the body that is present within the body. The industry is influenced by factors such as the rise of the global food processing sector, the tendency of customers to a protein-rich and balanced diet, the increase in the use of this peptide in dietary or nutritional medicines, bone, and joint fitness, and the treatment of bone disorders such as osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.



Regional Outlook



North America is estimated to lead the peptide collagen market. Large-scale use of personal care products enhanced research and discovery initiatives to innovate new collagen drugs and refined healthcare services complementing the growth of the industry in this area. Increased disposable income, high expenditure on health and beauty goods also helps the growth of the North American market. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the US spent about USD 8.5 billion on cosmetic procedures in 2014.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By source, products derived from porcine holds the remarkable share of 37.1% in 2018. Porcine is rich in these proteins, which are considered to be steadier in comparison with proteins from other sources. Most of these products are sourced from animal tissues, as they contain a high amount of amino acids. Different methods are used to extract these proteins, which include the salting out, alkaline, acid, and enzyme methods. In June 2018, Tulip Food Company a group of Danish Crown acquired Zandbergen to meet the rising demand for bacon products in the global market



North America is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.1% during the analysis period. The increasing demand for collagen peptide is attributed to mounting demand for functional protein.in this region,



Competitive Terrain:



The global Collagen Peptide market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Collagen Peptide market are listed below:



Darling Ingredients, Tessenderlo Group, Cargill, Kewpie Corporation, Danish Crown, Vital Proteins LLC., Kayos Naturals, Orgain, Inc., Aspen Naturals and Gelixer.



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)



Bovine hide & bones



Porcine



Marine



Sheep



Poultry



Alternative sources (enzymes)



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, and Volume Metric Tons-2026)



Pharmaceutical



Food and Beverages



Veterinary



Cosmetic



Nutraceutical



Healthcare



Other applications



Radical Features of the Collagen Peptide Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Collagen Peptide market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Collagen Peptide industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Collagen Peptide Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Collagen Peptide Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Collagen Peptide Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Collagen Peptide Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Collagen Peptide Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



