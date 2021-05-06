Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The latest market report published by Emergen Research, titled "Global Collagen Peptides Market", presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Collagen Peptides market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market's leading regions.



The psychological and nutritional properties of collagen peptides offer several health benefits such as minimizing muscle soreness after intense exercise, improving joint health, aiding in muscle growth, providing energy during workouts, and strengthening skin by helping the body produce more collagen and hyaluronic acid, and preventing bone loss. Due to wide range of applications and various health benefits, collagen peptides has been finding widening application in food and beverages as a core ingredient and this trend is expected to continue to drive growth of the collagen peptides market going ahead.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



In January 2021, Nitta Gelatin, which is a leading manufacturer of gelatin in India, launched premium gelatin with Japanese technology in the HoReCa category. The premium gelatin will allow food connoisseurs to prepare various desserts, jellies, frozen sweets, soft candies, and marshmallows at international standards.

In April 2020, GELITA AG launched new product – VERISOL GELITA – which contains bioactive collagen peptides, which is an essential component for supporting healthy skin. VERISOL is scientifically proven to have positive results on overall skin conditions.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing application of collagen peptides in supplements owing to multifunctional properties such as reducing muscle soreness, controlling arthritis, improving overall bone health, and alleviating some skin conditions. An increasing number of consumers in the U.S. and Canada are incorporating collagen-based products into their diet for better health and nutrition. Change in consumer behavior is a key factor fueling demand for collagen-based supplements, thereby driving market growth.

Key players in the collagen peptides market are Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Amicogen Inc., Ewald-Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Weishardt, and Vital Proteins.



Collagen Peptides Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the collagen peptides market based on source, form, application, and region:



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bovine

Porcine

Marine & Poultry



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dry

Liquid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Nutritional Products

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products



Regional Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



