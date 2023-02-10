Collagen Peptides Market Analysis, Statistics and Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- The global collagen peptides market size is estimated to be valued at USD 631 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 828 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period in terms of value. It is driven by increasing applications in the food & beverage sector, including functional foods, therapeutic food, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and beverages. Consumers have started opting for healthy diets, owing to the increasing awareness about health & wellness and changing lifestyles. Collagen peptides are being used in various food and beverage products as an ingredient because of their versatile nature.



Download PDF Brochure



By source, the bovine dominates the global collagen peptides market.



By source, bovine dominates the global collagen peptides market. Bovine collagen peptides are relatively less costly and easily available in the market. It is the best option for consumers who are health- and beauty-conscious. Bovine collagens benefits are that it hydrates the skin, supports digestion and heals the gut, supports muscle strength, and supports hair growth and nail health.



In the nutritional products segment, dietary supplements dominate the global collagen peptides market.



The nutritional products are further sub-segmented into dietary supplements and sports nutrition. The dietary supplement segment accounted for a larger share in this category. Dietary supplements are a diverse range of products that contain ingredients such as vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, and minerals. These are intended to support good health and supplement the diet. They are available in capsules, soft gels, tablets, bottles of liquid, powder, and gummies. Collagen peptides are now increasingly used by manufacturers in the production of dietary supplements, as it contains amino acids, which are individual building blocks of proteins. The functional and health benefits of collagen peptides drive the innovation of the ingredient.



The liquid form is projected to witness a decent market growth rate during the forecast period



By form, the liquid segment is projected to witness a decent market growth rate during the forecast period. Collagen peptides in liquids are clearly soluble. These can be used across a wide range of concentrations. Furthermore, the liquid form of collagen peptides is increasingly produced by cosmetic manufacturers, as they give better results. They can also deliver a higher concentration of collagen peptides according to the requirements of the products.



Make an Inquiry



The European region dominates the collagen peptides market in the forecast period



Europe is the largest region in the global collagen peptides market during the forecast period. In Europe, collagen peptides are mainly manufactured from cattle split, pork skin, and fish skin. It is taken care that the raw materials are obtained from licensed slaughterhouses and fish farms. Here all the animals are examined by a veterinarian. Raw materials used for collagen peptides are approved for human consumption, which makes the products safe. European regulations monitor the collagen peptide manufacturing process at each stage. It leads to producing and sale of pure edible and pharmaceutical collagen peptides.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), GELITA AG (Germany), Holista Colltech (Australia), Darling Ingredients (US), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Gelnex (Brazil), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Weishardt Group (France), Ewald-Gelatine (Germany), and Collagen Solutions plc (UK).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441