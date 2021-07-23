Collagen Peptides Market Emerging Trends and Developments

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- The global collagen peptides market size is estimated to be valued at USD 599 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 795 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.8%. The growing inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle has contributed majorly to the collagen peptides industry growth.



Food & beverage manufacturers have started using collagen peptides increasingly as an ingredient in a wide range of products. Also, with biotechnological advancement, collagen peptides have found its use in various biomedical applications. The versatile nature of collagen peptides makes it useful in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of orally administrative medicines.



Download PDF Brochure



By form, the dry segment is projected to account for the largest share in the collagen peptides market during the forecast period



The dry segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The powder form of collagen peptides is majorly used across various industries, owing to its solubility behavior. The dry and powder forms of collagen peptides have excellent blending properties, which is the reason for them being used in various food applications. The cosmetics & personal care product manufacturers are increasingly using fish collagen powder in healthy aging collagen creams and nutraceuticals for the skin.



By application, the nutritional products segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecast period



The demand for collagen peptides is growing significantly due to their increasing application in the nutritional products industry. The nutritional product applications considered for this study include dietary supplements and sports nutrition. The unique nutritional and amino acid profile of collagen peptides makes them a good fit for specialty diets. Manufacturers use them in manufacturing nutritional products, as they are an appropriate multi-functional protein. The functional and health benefits are driving the innovation of the ingredient.



Make an Inquiry



Europe is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



In 2019, Europe accounted for the majority of the global market share. Technological advancements in this region have made collagen peptides available for a wide range of applications, and this segment is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the region. Countries in Europe use collagen peptides for multiple biomedical applications. Its unique adhesive, gelling and film-building properties are making it useful for the production of dietary supplements and orally administered medicines. These factors are projected to contribute to the growth of the European collagen peptides industry.



Key players in the collagen peptides market include Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Gelita AG (Germany), Darling Ingredients (Texas), Holista CollTech (Australia), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Collagen Solution (UK), and Amicogen Inc. (South Korea).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441