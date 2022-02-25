Collagen Peptides Market Growth Driving Factors and Future Trends 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2022 -- The global collagen peptides market is estimated to be valued at USD 631 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 828 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.6%, in terms of value. Changing lifestyles, food habits, adoption of Western diets, an increase in demand for functional ingredients such as collagen peptides in wide range products including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care products, and nutritional products. have contributed to the development of the collagen peptides market in emerging economies. Emerging economies, such as the Asia Pacific, South Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Eastern European countries, provide excellent opportunities for the growth of the collagen peptides market owing to the increasing industrial activities with the enhanced process manufacturing. However, number of cultural restrictions for the consumption of animal-based products are posing a restraints over the forecast period.



By source, bovine was the largest source in the global collagen peptides market.



By source, bovine was the largest source in the global collagen peptides market. Bovine collagen peptides are relatively less costly and easily available in the market. It is the best option for consumers who are health- and beauty-conscious. Some of the benefits associated with bovine collagen are that it hydrates the skin, supports digestion and heals the gut, supports muscle strength, and supports hair growth and nail health.



By application, pharmaceuticals is the fastest growing application in the global collagen peptides market.



By application, pharmaceuticals is the fastest growing application in the global collagen peptides market. A high potential of collagen and its peptides is found in the pharmaceutical industry. Biotechnological advancements have discovered the utilization and incorporation of collagen in pharmaceutical applications as bioactive compounds or functional biomaterials. Collagen peptide products are specifically designed by manufacturers to meet the stringent safety and quality specifications for emerging biomedical applications. Collagen finds numerous applications in the pharmaceutical industry, in medical devices, scaffolds for tissue regeneration, and in the drug delivery system.



By form, liquid segment is projected to witness a decent market growth rate during the forecast period



By form, liquid segment is projected to witness a decent market growth rate during the forecast period. Collagen peptides in liquids are clear soluble. These can be used across a wide range of concentrations. Furthermore, the liquid form of collagen peptides is increasingly produced by cosmetic manufacturers, as they give better results. They are also able to deliver a higher concentration of collagen peptides according to the requirements of the products.



By region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Collagen Peptides Market by Region



In the last few decades, the Asian region has witnessed a growing economy of countries and the rising living standard of consumers. Technological advancements have led to the identification of various application areas for collagen peptides, such as pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Also, their rising demand as an ingredient in the food & beverage sector has contributed to the growth of the collagen peptides market. In the Asia Pacific region, collagen peptides are majorly used in food & beverage products to extend the shelf life of products and add nutritional value to them without affecting their texture.



Key players in this market include Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Darling Ingredients (US), GELITA AG (Germany), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Holista Colltech (Australia), Gelnex (Brazil), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Collagen Solutions plc (UK), Weishardt Group (France), and Ewald-Gelatine (Germany).



