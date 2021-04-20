Collagen Peptides Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The global collagen peptides market size is expected to reach USD 913.1 Million in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady projected revenue growth can be attributed to shift in consumer preference towards healthy lifestyle and expanding application of collagen peptides in nutritional products, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Collagen Peptides market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Collagen Peptides market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



The Global Collagen Peptides Report is a panoramic study of the overall Collagen Peptides market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Collagen Peptides market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Collagen Peptides market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Collagen Peptides industry.



Key players in the market include Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin, Amicogen Inc., Ewald-Gelatine, Nippi Inc., Weishardt, and Vital Proteins.



Key Benefits of the Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Collagen Peptides Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Regional Analysis:



The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.



Emergen Research has segmented the collagen peptides market based on source, form, application, and region:



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Bovine

Porcine

Marine & Poultry



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dry

Liquid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Nutritional Products

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products



Key regions in the market include:



North America

S.

Canada

Europe

K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA



