Collagen Peptides Market Is Projected to Reach $922 Million by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2023 -- According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets, the collagen peptides market is projected to reach USD 922 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increasing consumer health awareness and the diverse applications of collagen peptides.



Download PDF Brochure



Collagen peptides find extensive use in the medical, dental, and pharmacological fields due to their versatile applications. They are utilized as a natural biomaterial with wound-healing properties and provide support for drug delivery. Collagen-based biomaterials are crucial in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. The biocompatibility, biodegradability, and specific interactions of collagen with tissues make it a highly sought-after biomaterial in the pharmaceutical industry. Advancements in biotechnology have also led to the incorporation of marine collagen as a functional biomaterial in the pharmaceutical sector.



Among the different sources of collagen peptides, the bovine segment holds a significant market share. Bovine-sourced collagen has been extensively studied and commercialized for a long time. It offers advantages such as availability, biocompatibility, and cost-effectiveness. Bovine collagen peptides are widely used by health- and beauty-conscious consumers due to their benefits, including skin hydration, digestive support, gut healing, muscle strength support, and hair and nail health.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to drive significant market growth in the collagen peptides industry. The region's rapid growth in the livestock industry, fueled by population growth, urbanization, and increased demand for animal meat and collagen-related products, contributes to this trend. Countries like China are prominent exporters of collagen globally.



Make an Inquiry



Key players in the collagen peptides market in the Asia Pacific region include Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Holista Colltech (Australia), Darling Ingredients (US), Foodmate Co., Ltd. (China), and Amicogen Inc (South Korea). The report provides an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, including company profiles, recent developments, and market strategies.



Browse other Food & Beverages Domain Related Reports:



Meat Substitutes Market by Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein, Seitan, Quorn and Other Product), Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein and Other Sources), Types ( Concentrates, Isolates and Textured), Form (Solid, Liquid), Category (Frozen, Refrigerated and Shelf Table) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441