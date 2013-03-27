CollageStar.com to Release New Version of CollageBox

Vienna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- CollageStar.com has recently released the new version of CollegeBox, an ecommerce platform designed for the photo printing industry, particularly canvas prints online shops.



When it comes to photo printing, most people prefer those that are highly customized to bring a personal touch to their captured images and scenes. CollageBox by CollageStar.com is specifically designed to create new touch to photos.



The development and innovation in photo printing has paved way to a more customized and unique touch of printed photos in the market. Businesses that avail CollageStar.com’s services allow their customers to upload photos, choose from available templates, customize their collage and see it in a 3D preview. Customers are then directed to the business checkout screen where they can purchase the printed collage they designed.



Through the use of the new CollageBox web service, photo printing companies can increase their product offering. Customers usually trust companies who can give them wider options when it comes to photo printing as they can provide uniqueness to printed photos.



CollageBox from CollageStars.com is highly beneficial for businesses involved in the photo printing industry most especially those companies that print photos on canvases. Customers of a certain photo printing company can design their own collage, add special effects and messages on their photos through the use of this new platform.



CollageStars.com does not sell prints but provides web screens that enables printing campanies (photo printing and canvas printing) to sell highly customized collage photo products.



“The service helps us reach a very profitable niche market; our customers can build and preview their own unique collage before ordering the actual print. Overall a great return on investment,” one of the customers that use the pilot version of the company’s product said.



With the unique and high quality service offered by CollageStar.com, it is expected to double its customer base in the next coming weeks.



About CollageStar.com

CollageStar.com is known to provide ecommerce services for companies operating in the photo printing industry. It aims to provide highly customized ordering platforms for canvas prints producers.



For more information about CollageStar.com’s new product, feel free to visit its official website at http://www.collagestar.com or email service@collagestar.com.



Company: CollageStar

Address: Vienna, Austria

Website: http://www.collagestar.com

Email: service@collagestar.com

Contact: Peter Stern