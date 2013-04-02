CollarPlanetOnline.com Announces 10% off on Martingale Dog Collars

Sparta, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- CollarPlanetOnline.com the online store for dog collars and pet apparels based in middle Tennessee, has announced a special offer for the month of April. The offer gives 10 percent discount of all the Martingale collars bought in the month of April. Apart from the dog collars, the online store also provides a host of unique pet products. Pet furniture, products for pet lovers as well as natural flea spray, shampoo, conditioner and other products for dogs are also sold at the store.



The greyhound collars, leashes and harnesses sold by the company are mostly produced by a family business based in Midwest. This ensures that all the products are genuine Made in USA items. In addition, this offers the liberty of ordering custom-made products as well. The company states, “Many of our dog collars, dog harnesses and dog leashes are made when ordered, which gives us the ability to offer such a large variety of styles, colors and sizes. There is processing time to have the collars made but our customers have found it is well worth the wait.”



The online store is also involved in several philanthropic causes. Collar Planet supports the Humane Society Organizations in both Tennessee and Florida. The store has a mobile pet boutique which is a regular participant at fund raising functions of these organizations. The event calendar given in the website of the store lists all the events that the store participates in, such as pet adoption shows, festivals, dog shows and the like.



Tina Spanevello, CP President who ordered a collar for their company mascot from CollarPlanetOnline.com, said, “Believe it or not, our company mascot, Venus, likes to wear her studded collar to work on casual Fridays.” For more information about Collar Planet and to view the complete list of products offered by the online store, visit http://www.collarplanetonline.com.



About CollarPlanetOnline.com

