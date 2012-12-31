CollateralManagement - A COMPANY for COLLATERAL APPRAISAL

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- People who want to get some collateral appraisal done can contact the company, Collateral Management. The company has released their website, http://collateralmanagement.org/ in order to make sure that they are more widely available to their customers.



Collateral Management is a company that provides residential and commercial real estate appraisal for companies and individuals around the country. This is an appraisal management company that employs some certified real estate appraisers in order to provide clients with the real estate valuation services required. This appraisal is very important in determining the value of the real estate as collateral, in case one wants to mortgage the house in exchange of a loan.



The company has been around for a few years now and the experienced staff will certainly help in a legitimate and accurate appraisal of the value of real estate. The company has worked with a range of people- from lenders, brokers, banks, attorneys, realtors and even individuals. Appraisal is a process that can get really complicated and confusing and it becomes the task of the company to make sure that the client getting the appraisal done is aware of what is going on and is not confused about the process or the happenings.



Collateral Management is a company that actually makes use of a lot of technology to keep its clients aware of what is happening. One will be able to track and trace the orders placed online or one could opt for email updates. One can contact the company through the information given below. Their offices are open from 8am EST to 6pm EST, whereas the web staff is available from 8am to 9pm.



MEDIA CONTACT



Website:http://collateralmanagement.org/

Address:1512 E broward Blvd Suite 104

Fort Lauderdale FL 33301

Phone:954-491-9800

Contact:Jessica Massad (President)

Email:profile@collateralmanagement.org